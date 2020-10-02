Hugh Jackman Strips Down & Spreads His Legs In Funny New Commercial: Watch

Hugh Jackman is having quite an interesting week. It began with his longtime wife Deborra-Lee Furness again speaking out about the gay rumors that have plagued him for a good portion of his career. Things took a turn for the sexy and funny days later where he stripped down and spread his legs in a cheeky new commercial.

He appeared in a commercial for R.M. Williams, a company that he became brand ambassador for last year. The Greatest Showman actor takes his job very seriously and let the senior executive know in the footage that he exclusively wears the Australian brand everywhere he goes.

“Firstly, let me say, Hugh, that we are delighted that you love R.M.Williams boots,” the executive says at the beginning of the footage. The camera then pans out to show the hunky star wearing nothing but his boots which were propped up on the executive’s desk.

“I’m actually, like, in love,” Hugh replies. “They’re great. They’re amazing.” He looks to be totally fine in his state of nakedness while promoting the R.M. Williams footwear meanwhile the executive acted like the exact opposite. The hilarity of the situation continues to take place throughout the clip as we almost get to see him in all his glory. View this post on Instagram These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24 A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Apr 11, 2020 at 5:42am PDT Wonder if Deborra will find the humor in his commercial as she certainly wasn’t laughing about those pesky gay rumors about him. The gorgeous blonde went off about it in a new interview down under, saying in part, “I see these magazines and they’re so mean-spirited… I hope people realize it’s all made up.” “[Hugh’s] been gay for so many years, I was gay too when I did [the 1988 film] Shame,” she added. “They were shocked when I got married.” Hugh has brushed off these allegations many times in the past as well. “Some dudes do get upset, some dudes say, “Don’t say I’m gay” [but] I am good,” he revealed in a 2018 interview.