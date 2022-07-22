“I Miss Everyone So Much!:” Kate McKinnon Leaves ‘Saturday Night Live’

Funny lady Kate McKinnon crushed many of our hearts when she recently announced that she was leaving Saturday Night Live after eleven seasons. The out comedienne was nominated for a whopping 10 Emmys during her time on the late night variety show, winning twice. The Ghostbusters actress recently appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan and opened up about her decision to leave SNL saying,

“All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was be on Saturday Night Live. So, I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like, my body was tired, and I felt like it was time.”

When asked if she plans on watching the new season McKinnon had this to say,

“I don’t know what I will do. I don’t know that I can watch the show yet because it’s too emo because I miss everyone so much. It’s my family. It’s too emo. So, I think I’m just going to take The Bachelorette and watch it.”

As previously reported by Entertainment Weekly, “McKinnon can next be heard as one of the voices in the animated feature DC League of Super-Pets, and she has a supporting role in Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie movie, which is currently in production.” Echoing how many of us feel leaving jobs and co-workers behind after a decade McKinnon told Ripa and Seacrest,

“I thought about it for a very long time, and it was very, very hard.”

We miss you already Kate! Check out one of our favorite SNL skits, watch Ryan Gosling (who also appears in the upcoming Barbie film try to stay in character.)

Sources: Entertainment Weekly