Gay Couple Reunited After ICE Detention Kept Them Apart for 150 Days

A couple separated by ICE–again. For Allan Marrero and his husband Matthew Marrero, a marriage-based green card interview was supposed to be another step toward building their life together in New York City.

Instead, it became the beginning of a 150-day separation.

According to reports from The Washington Blade, Allan was detained by ICE officers during the couple’s appointment at Federal Plaza in Manhattan back in November. The Cayman Islands native had been taking legal steps to secure permanent residency in the United States through his marriage to Matthew, whom he has been married to for two years.

But during that interview, federal authorities detained him and alleged that he had overstayed his immigration status.

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Months Inside Multiple Detention Centers

What followed was months of uncertainty, transfers between detention facilities, and emotional exhaustion for both Allan and Matthew.

According to Spectrum News NY1, Allan was held in several detention centers over the course of 150 days, including the controversial Florida detention facility nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz.”

The Department of Homeland Security reportedly claimed Allan had missed a previous immigration hearing. However, according to the Blade, advocates for Allan said he missed that hearing because he was participating in a rehabilitation program for alcohol addiction at the time.

Supporters and legal advocates also alleged that Allan was denied access to his prescription medications while detained and faced pressure to self-deport.

Community Support Became a Lifeline

As Allan remained in detention, support began growing around the couple.

Advocates including Amanda Hambrick Ashcraft, Jacqui Lewis, and attorney Alexandria Rizio helped bring attention to the case while fighting for Allan’s release.

Their efforts eventually helped turn Allan’s story into something larger than one immigration case. For many LGBTQ+ advocates, the situation highlighted how immigration enforcement can deeply impact queer couples and families who are already navigating complicated legal systems.

And throughout it all, Matthew waited for his husband to come home.

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“Your Strength Kept Me Going”

After nearly five months apart, Allan was finally released.

At Middle Collegiate Church in Manhattan’s East Village, Allan addressed supporters and spoke candidly about the emotional toll detention had taken on him.

“This community means a lot to me,” he said. “Your strength and your hopes and your prayers kept me going while I was inside for 150 days.”

He continued, “It was a very traumatic experience. I am still trying to re-adjust, but I am happy and thankful and blessed for this community that we have here.”

The moment was emotional not only because Allan was finally free, but because the couple had spent months unsure when—or if—they would be reunited.

@abc7ny It was a joyous homecoming Allan Michael Marrero, a beloved member of the Lower East Side community, who was finally released after 150 days in ICE custody. ♬ original sound – ABC7NY – ABC7NY

Returning Home Isn’t Always Simple

Following his release, Allan also shared a deeply personal message on Facebook reflecting on the experience.

“5 months away from my husband and my dogs. Away from my community and from the comfort of my home,” he wrote. “5 months and I’m finally home.”

He added that adjusting back into everyday life after detention has been difficult, asking for “grace” while trying to process everything that happened.

But Allan also made clear that many others remain detained without the same level of support or public attention.

“Please know that while I’m fortunate to have all of you, some of my brothers and sisters who are detained aren’t as lucky,” he wrote. “Please don’t forget about them.” @collinmarrero My husband Allan Michael was detained by ICE following our greencard interview on November 24th, 2025. We have done everything we are supposed to do. This is a cruel injustice and any help you can do is greatly appreciated. Please sign the petition and please share this GoFundMe to help us survive this nightmare. All of your love and prayers are greatly appreciated and needed. #FreeAllan #AbolishICE #Husbands #LGBTQ #ICE ♬ original sound – Matthew Collin Marrero

A Story Bigger Than One Couple

According to NY1, Allan was originally expected to be released in January. However, the Department of Homeland Security reportedly placed a stay on that decision, extending his detention further before another judge later denied his release again.

Now reunited, Allan and Matthew are beginning the difficult process of rebuilding normalcy after months apart.

Their story has resonated with many LGBTQ+ people not only because it centers love and resilience, but because it underscores how quickly ordinary moments—like attending an immigration interview—can become life-changing experiences.