‘Industry’ Is Back—and Kit Harrington Is Making Us Sweat

If you thought the end of Game of Thrones meant the end of your weekly Kit Harington fixation, Industry Season 4 is here to remind you that winter was only the beginning. HBO’s sharp, morally slippery finance drama returns January 11, 2026—and judging by the newly released trailer, Harington has entered a bold new era. One that’s richer, messier, and yes, significantly more sexually curious.

For those of you still mourning Jon Snow, consider this a gift. Kit Harington stars as Sir Henry Muck, the CEO and founder of green energy tech company Lumi—a man with money, power, a crumbling moral compass, and an appetite that clearly extends far beyond boardrooms and balance sheets.

And frankly? We’re seated.

Sir Henry Muck: Rich, Reckless, and Ready to Explore

The Industry Season 4 trailer wastes no time signaling that Sir Henry Muck is not here to behave. We see Harrington’s character moving through private quarters, underground clubs, and spaces that feel less “elite sustainability CEO” and more “hedonism with a carbon offset.”

There’s drug use. There’s violence. There’s a punch thrown with swift, but alarming, ease. And then there’s that moment—blink and you’ll miss it—where Henry shares an intimate exchange with another man during a late-night club sequence. It’s brief, but loaded, hinting that this season will blur the lines between desire, power, and identity in ways Industry has never fully explored before.

For a show already obsessed with ambition and excess, letting Harrington’s character lean into sexual fluidity feels less like shock value and more like evolution.

Marriage, But Make It a Battlefield

On paper, Henry’s life should be settled. He’s married to Marisa Abela’s Yasmin, whose sharp tongue and sharper instincts have made her one of Industry’s most compelling characters. In reality? Their marriage looks like a strategic alliance held together by mutual distrust.

“Who the f*ck did I marry?” Henry snarls in one standout trailer moment. Yasmin, unbothered as ever, fires back: “Shouldn’t you know that, darling?”

It’s camp. It’s brutal. It’s foreplay via psychological warfare.

Season 3 ended with Yasmin choosing Henry despite confessing lingering feelings for Robert, and Season 4 appears ready to explore what happens when a transactional marriage starts cracking under the weight of ego, secrets, and competing desires.

Desire as Currency in Industry’s World

One of Industry’s greatest strengths has always been its refusal to separate sex from power. In Season 4, that connection feels more explicit than ever. Henry’s personal explorations—sexual, chemical, emotional—mirror the show’s broader descent into ethical gray zones.

Whitney Halberstram (played by Max Minghella) pitches Henry on creating a so-called “democratic financial institution,” with the chilling rallying cry: “We ride together, we die together.” Meanwhile, Yasmin is accused of deliberately destabilizing Henry to make herself “necessary” to the business.

Love, in Industry, is leverage. Desire is strategy. And Kit Harrington plays a man who seems increasingly aware—and increasingly undone—by that fact.

New Faces, New Threats, Higher Stakes

Season 4 also introduces fresh blood ready to complicate matters further. Charlie Heaton appears as journalist Jim Dycker, circling Harper and Otto’s ethically murky ventures like a shark with a press badge. Kiernan Shipka joins as Haley Clay, whose proximity to power places her squarely in a growing love triangle with Yasmin and Henry.

Harper (Myha’la Herrold), still the show’s most dangerous operator, admits she’s now playing in “life or death” territory—an unsettling echo of Season 3’s grim finale, which saw Diana killed by a loan shark and friendships shattered beyond repair.

Why This Is Kit Harrington’s Most Exciting Role Yet

This is Harrington’s first major TV role since Game of Thrones, and it feels deliberate. Sir Henry Muck isn’t heroic, or noble, or even particularly likable—but he is fascinating. Watching Harrington lean into moral ambiguity, sexual curiosity, and unchecked privilege is thrilling in a way that feels long overdue.

Industry already boasts a 90% Rotten Tomatoes score and multiple Critics’ Choice and TCA nominations. Season 4 promises deeper scandals, louder consequences, and characters who finally pay for their excesses.

And if that journey happens to include Kit Harrington exploring every shade of desire along the way? Well.

We’re only human.

Industry Season 4 premieres January 11, 2026, Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.