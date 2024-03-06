Insiders Reveal ‘Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness Has “Rage Issues”

Insiders claimed that celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness has “rage issues,” and that they have caused “fear” to people on the set of ‘Queer Eye’.

Rolling Stone recently released an exposé regarding the stars of Netflix’s hit reality series, and one of the revelations is about Van Ness’ alleged rage issues.

“[There’s] a real emotion of fear around them when they get angry. It’s almost like a cartoon where it oozes out of them. It’s intense and scary,” a source who reportedly worked with the 36-year-old hairstylist claimed.

The insider shared that Van Ness, who identifies as non-binary, is “a yeller,” and that they have a shouting match at least “once a week.” Not to mention, other sources reportedly described the ‘Queer Eye’ star as a “monster,” “nightmare” and “demeaning.”

Sources also revealed that Van Ness’ alleged negative behavior tend to affect other cast members. According to an insider,

“When he comes on set, everything changes if he’s in a bad mood. Working with him is very difficult in any capacity.”

“How is it not obvious to everybody that none of these people are friends? None of them. They don’t hang out socially. They live very different lives,” another source stated, referring to the relationship of ‘Queer Eye’s Fab Five, which includes: Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Antoni Porowski.

Despite all the negative claims about them, one insider noted that Van Ness is capable of being “very warm, very charismatic,” and they also have the ability to make someone “feel really special.”

However, the source further shared:

“But at least once a day, they would need to yell at somebody. It might be something small, but there’s always going to be somebody to point out and blame and make the villain of the day.”

“As much good as he wants to do in the world, I think a lot of it is very hypocritical. There’s a definite contrast between the principles and the values that Jonathan stands for publicly. They’re really centered around having this warmth, love, and care for other people,” another insider revealed about Van Ness, who have become a pioneer for trans rights issues.

The source added,

“There’s a real contrast between that and the way that they treat the people who are closest to them across the board. It’s the opposite of what this person is touted and paid to be.”

Moreover, ‘Queer Eye’ Season 8, which is the last one with Berk, is now available for streaming on Netflix. Also, fellow interior designer Jeremiah Brent is confirmed to replace him in the forthcoming 9th season.

