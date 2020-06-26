Instinct Exclusive: Nina West & Hamilton’s Sydney James Harcourt Recreate “A Safe Place To Land”

From La Cage to Kinky Boots, the world of stunning drag performers and memorable Broadway performances have consistently intersected. In what is most likely a first, two performers from these genres have teamed up for a very special duet, for an equally amazing cause. Nina West and Hamilton star Sydney Harcourt have collaborated on a recreation of the stirring duet by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, “A Safe Place To Land”. Nina and Sydney have been friends for sixteen years and have not worked together officially until this project. West was asked if she wanted to participate in She’s A Riot (benefiting the Marsha P Johnson Institute and GLAAD). She asked Sydney if he would like to partner up to do something unique. He immediately said yes and came up with the idea to perform a rendition of Sara Bareilles and John Legend’s “A Safe Place to Land”. Ironically, performing John Legend landed Sydney the role in Hamilton and they are both huge Sara Bareilles fans as well.

“Nina has been my friend since I began my career. We both grew up doing shows in tiny bars with performers in the black trans community. Black trans lives have always been at high risk, and at a low priority for equality, visibility, and justice in this world. Using our platform to support the people that fought for our rights, that’s not just an honor, it’s an obligation. Pride began with a black trans woman and raising money for the Marsha P Johnson Institute and GLAAD is such an important part of celebrating not just this year but every year! “ says Harcourt.

The Marsha P Johnson Institute, the renowned organization that protects and defends black transgender people through community organization, advocacy work, leadership training and promoting our collective power. Follow them and donate at their website