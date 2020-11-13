Instinct Premiere-Ben Hazlewood Delivers The Stunning Remix Of His Single ‘Lay Me Down’ With Help From NERVO

Ben Hazlewood’s latest album Bloodline contains the stirring and powerful vocals, as well as the stunning production value, that we have come to expect from this artist. The New Zealand born artist is now partnering up with one of the most popular DJ duos in the game right now for the remix of his latest single ‘Lay Me Down’ (exclusively premiering here.)

Hazlewood’s partnership with the ladies of NERVO is a seemingly natural fit. Historically, NERVO has collaborated with artists like Jake Shears, Kylie Minogue, & Kelly Rowland, artists who’s musical passion is only matched by their devotion to equality & to the LGBTQI community. Olivia & Miriam Nervo (the sister duo that make up NERVO) know how to craft a remix around Hazlewood’s vocals without overpowering them, adding a fresh and vibrant beat underneath Hazlewood’s already stellar production.

Hazelwood says of the video “The video for the ‘Lay Me Down’ (NERVO Remix) was a combination of the original visual and NERVO’s live content. The way it’s cut together is a seamless representation of what we’ve made and I hope one day people will be able to experience it live soon.”

As he continues his advocacy for both mental health and the LGBTQ community, Hazlewood donated $1 to Global Citizen for every pre-save purchased as he prepares for the release of his latest album Bloodline. In the future, Hazlewood aims to work with Amnesty International as he works to involve his audiences in his charitable works.

Follow Ben Hazelwood on Instagram