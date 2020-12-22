Is Dan Levy Working On A Romcom To Star In?

Dan Levy staring in a queer rom-com? We’re listening….

In a recent cover story with Bustle, tv producer and actor Dan Levy shared that he’s working on a handful of new projects. He shared that it’s “more than three but few enough that you could count them on both hands.”

The article then pressed further to get some hints at Levy’s works-in-progress. One project is a romantic comedy, which Levy is co-creating, writing, acting in, and co-styling. Levy shares that this has led to a lot of long days, which have caused extreme anxiety. The workload has gotten so bad that he’ll wake up at 5 a.m. and sometimes go to bed at 2 a.m. Then he’s experiencing physical issues, such as his neck seizing up. The actor has had to seek regular help from a chiropractor to keep his body moving during this busy time.

As scary as that seems, it also appears that Levy’s been in this work-heavy existence for over a year now. Back in 2019, it was reported that Dan Levy was working on several projects now that Schitt’s Creek has come to an end. Dan Levy had signed on for a 3-year contract with ABC. At the time, it wasn’t announced what projects he was working on and where they were in the development process. Despite that, we were excited about the future.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with ABC Studios in this exciting next chapter,” Levy said at the announcement. “As I say a bittersweet goodbye to Schitt’s Creek, I look forward to the opportunity and privilege to continue to tell inclusive and meaningful stories that shine a positive light out there.”

Later, Levy shared that there is no promise of him working on a comedy again.

“I don’t want to be limited to just a specific genre because that’s what I’ve become known for,” said Levy. “I love comedy. I love writing comedy. In a way, we always considered Schitt’s Creek to be a drama that just involved funny things and people and circumstances. That kind of comedy is something that I think I’ll always be interested in, and I’m trying to write something right now that I’m really excited about that’s very different from Schitt’s Creek. All we can really do at this point is just focus and then try and make another show that means something to people and that’s that. I’m very excited about what’s coming next.”

Now with this recent news of a queer rom-com, we see that Levy did wind up working on another comedy. Though, perhaps the show won’t make it out of the development process. Also, Levy will probably work to separate this project from the shadow of Schitt’s Creek.

The problem is, all that work is creating a lot of anxiety and health issues in Levy’s life. But, Levy has been adamant about seeking professional help when needed and has kept going with production. While Dan Levy has a pretty big shadow to overcome, his rising fame, talent, and determination may just do it.

