What’s Next For ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Dan Levy?

It happened. Schitt’s Creek has seen its final hour. But, that doesn’t mean this is the end for one of its creators.

Back when the Canadian comedy first started, Dan Levy was relatively unknown. Now that the show has ended, he’s a prominent face in the world of entertainment and a powerful representative of LGBTQ programming. But now that his big hit has halted production, what’s next on the horizon?

As we shared back in September, Dan Levy has signed on for a 3-year contract with ABC. The actor, writer, and creator will be making a new series with ABC.

“Dan Levy has proven himself as one of the most creative people in the TV business,” said ABC president Jonnie Davis. Davis also shared that Levy’s “writing, acting and producing skills will be a tremendous asset to ABC Studios, and we couldn’t be more excited to be in business with him.”

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with ABC Studios in this exciting next chapter,” Levy said at the time. “As I say a bittersweet goodbye to Schitt’s Creek, I look forward to the opportunity and privilege to continue to tell inclusive and meaningful stories that shine a positive light out there.”

Now, Levy told the Hollywood Reporter that he is creating plans for that new show. But heads up Schitt’s Creek fans, there’s no promise of the show will be a comedy. Though, he’s not afraid of it having funny moments.

“I don’t want to be limited to just a specific genre because that’s what I’ve become known for. I love comedy. I love writing comedy. In a way, we always considered Schitt’s Creek to be a drama that just involved funny things and people and circumstances. That kind of comedy is something that I think I’ll always be interested in, and I’m trying to write something right now that I’m really excited about that’s very different from Schitt’s Creek. All we can really do at this point is just focus and then try and make another show that means something to people and that’s that. I’m very excited about what’s coming next.”

So far, that’s all we know about the project and we’re expecting Levy doesn’t know much else either. It is in the very beginnings of the creation phase, after all.

But don’t worry, we won’t live in a world without Dan Levy until that project releases. In fact, Levy was already filming for another project a few months ago. And, it’s an LGBTQ project too!

Earlier this year, Dan Levy was spotting acting for Kristen Stewart’s lesbian Christmas Rom-Com Happiest Season. The film follows a young woman (Stewart) who plans to propose to her girlfriend while at her family’s annual holiday party. However, her plans are thrown around for a ride when she finds out her partner, played by Mackenzie Davis, has conservative parents.

We currently don’t know what role Dan Levy will be playing in that movie, but we are happy to still see him acting in something! Right now, that film is expected to drop on November 20, 2020, but that may change as the movie business world deals with the current pandemic.

That’s all we know about the future of Dan Levy in the entertainment business so far. But you can be sure we’ll all be watching his next steps and we can’t wait to see his next few works.

