Is It Time for Ellen and Rosie to Kiss and Make Up?

Celebrity feuds come in many flavors. There’s the “petty Twitter spat,” the “misunderstood comment,” and, of course, the “long-simmering grudge that could power a Bravo franchise for six seasons and a reunion special.”

Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O’Donnell fall squarely into that third category. Their rift—born in 2004, fueled by a stray Larry King soundbite, and kept alive by decades of talk-show déjà vu—raises the question: Is it finally time for these two gay trailblazers to kiss, make up, and maybe even share a couch on daytime TV one last time?

The Case for Reconciliation

Let’s start with the kumbaya argument. Rosie and Ellen are not just entertainers; they are historical figures in LGBTQ visibility. In the 1990s, when “coming out” in Hollywood was closer to career suicide than career strategy, they did it loudly, publicly, and in prime time.

Rosie stood by Ellen during her landmark “Yep, I’m Gay” cover and sitcom fallout, saying she “wouldn’t leave her out there alone.” That kind of solidarity was rare—and, frankly, heroic. If ever there was a bond worth preserving, it’s this one.

And now? Both are out of the daily talk show grind. Ellen’s daytime empire collapsed under allegations of workplace toxicity, while Rosie’s show has been off the air since George W. Bush was still looking for WMDs. With their empires behind them, what’s left to fight over? Ratings? Bookers? Prime interview slots with Michelle Obama? No. They have time, perspective, and, dare I say, nothing to lose.

And the public? We love a redemption arc. The cultural appetite for forgiveness is high—just look at Bennifer 2.0. If J.Lo can remarry Ben Affleck after Gigli, surely Ellen and Rosie can hug it out after a 21-year cold war. Their reunion could symbolize growth, healing, and the idea that even celebrities can admit they were wrong. Imagine the joint podcast: “The Ellen & Rosie Show—Friendship, Finally.”

The Case Against

But let’s not be naïve. Forgiveness is noble; forgetting is another matter. Rosie has made it clear that Ellen’s “I don’t know her” remark on Larry King Live was not just shade—it was a knife to the heart. “I have photos of her holding my newborn babies,” Rosie has said, incredulous that Ellen could disavow decades of friendship with one flippant dismissal. To this day, she describes it as “one of the most painful things” in her career and life.

That kind of wound doesn’t heal with a latte and an apology text. And, according to Rosie, Ellen hasn’t exactly been generous with contrition. A belated 2009 invite to The Ellen DeGeneres Show hardly counts as a peace offering. Even Ellen’s eventual text—“I’m really sorry, I don’t remember that”—reads less like an apology and more like a plotline from Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Add to that the stark difference in their public images. Rosie has embraced her role as the brash truth-teller, comfortable in confrontation, allergic to spin. Ellen built an empire on the mantra “Be Kind,” only to have it collapse under allegations she was, well, not.

To Rosie, Ellen’s treatment of her was just an early preview of the same hypocrisy. Reconciling with someone you view as emblematic of betrayal is not just emotionally tough—it may feel like a violation of principle.

The Complicated Middle

Of course, the truth probably sits somewhere in between. Ellen, under enormous pressure at the time, may have been careless rather than malicious. Rosie, proud and hurt, may have kept the wound fresher than necessary by recounting it publicly for two decades. Neither side comes out flawless, but then again, flawless isn’t funny—and these are comedians, after all.

Their shared DNA as pioneers is undeniable. They cracked open doors for queer visibility in mainstream media, paving the way for a generation of performers who now walk through those doors without fear. They made it possible for LGBTQ kids to see someone like them not just surviving, but thriving, on TV every day. That’s no small legacy.

The Verdict

So, should they kiss and make up? My vote: yes—but with a caveat. This can’t be a Hollywood hug for the cameras. It has to be real. Ellen must do the one thing she’s been criticized for avoiding: take responsibility. A heartfelt, unqualified “I hurt you and I’m sorry” could change everything.

And Rosie, for her part, has to decide whether holding onto this pain still serves her—or if letting go might be the most powerful punchline of all.

The irony is that both women built their careers on making audiences laugh, yet this decades-long feud has been one of the least funny things about them. Maybe the ultimate joke would be reconciliation—two legends, finally able to laugh at themselves, together.

And if that fails? Well, Netflix is always looking for new unscripted content. “Grudge Match: Ellen vs. Rosie” has a certain ring to it.

Rob Shuter is a celebrity journalist, talk-show host, and former publicist who has represented stars including Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Kate Spade, Diddy, Jon Bon Jovi, Tyra Banks, Naomi Campbell, Jessica Simpson, and HRH Princess Michael of Kent. He is the author of The 4 Word Answer, a bestselling self-help book blending Hollywood stories with personal breakthroughs. Rob hosts Naughty But Nice with Rob, a top 20 iTunes podcast, and was the only entertainment columnist at The Huffington Post. A veteran of PR and magazines, he also helmed OK! Magazine. Read his latest exclusives at robshuter.substack.com