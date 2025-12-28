Is Nicholas Galitzine Gay—or Just That Good at Playing One?

At this point, asking “Is Nicholas Galitzine gay?” has become something of a rite of passage for anyone who’s watched Red, White & Royal Blue, Mary & George, or—honestly—any clip of him looking emotionally wrecked and beautiful on screen. The question pops up everywhere: TikTok, Twitter, group chats, comment sections, and yes, even family dinners where someone casually says, “That prince from the gay movie—what’s his deal?”

So let’s break it down. Calmly. Joyfully. With respect. And maybe a little thirst.

Who Is Nicholas Galitzine, Anyway?

Nicholas Galitzine is a 29-year-old English actor who has quietly (and then very loudly) become a Gen-Z queer icon. While that may surprise him, it absolutely does not surprise the internet.

He wins over LGBTQ+ audiences with standout performances as Prince Henry in the rom-com phenomenon Red, White & Royal Blue, as a bisexual high school bully in The Craft: Legacy, a closeted rugby player in Handsome Devil, and as a queer royal navigating desire and power in the historical drama Mary & George. In both, Galitzine delivers vulnerability, longing, and chemistry so convincing that viewers immediately start Googling him mid-watch.

i’m back here. their shocked faces while falling down, the sound of their laughter, nick pulling taylor up by his arm 😭 everything about this clip is so perfect pic.twitter.com/7xmwCxOMaT — tara 💌 (@galitzinesfox) January 23, 2024

But his résumé doesn’t stop at queer romance. Galitzine plays a jock with chaotic bisexual energy in the cult-favorite comedy Bottoms, a troubled Marine in Purple Hearts, and a swoon-worthy boyband frontman in The Idea of You. The man has range. Emotional, physical, and aesthetic.

In short: Nicholas Galitzine is everywhere—and very good at making people feel things.

How Did the Question Start?

Let’s be honest: the speculation starts with the roles. When an actor repeatedly portrays queer characters—and does it well—people start asking questions. Add undeniable chemistry, lingering eye contact, and kissing scenes that feel less “acting” and more “are we interrupting something?” and suddenly curiosity explodes.

@nicholasgalitzine 100 Nights late to the apple dance with Maika and Emma @Charli XCX ♬ original sound – Nicholas Galitzine

Case in point: Taylor Zakhar Perez.

At the 2024 Oscars, Perez cheerfully confirms what everyone desperately wants to know when Amelia Dimoldenburg asks about the kissing.

“You know what, he is a good kisser,” Perez says. “We had to practice a lot… practice makes perfect.”

PRACTICE. A LOT.

Taylor Zakhar Perez talks kissing costars and canines with #Oscars Ambassador Amelia Dimoldenberg (@ameliadimz) pic.twitter.com/FFTy6TQYVV — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 10, 2024

Perez later explains to PEOPLE that their intimate scenes are choreographed like a dance, counted beat by beat. Galitzine, ever the professional, even keeps Smints on hand.

“You want to stay fresh when you’re doing these scenes,” he says. “Lots of making out.”

Naturally, the internet runs with it. A viral video even claims the two dated for two weeks as “research.” There’s no proof—but whatever bonding happened, it worked. The chemistry is off the charts.

Why the LGBTQ+ Community Loves Him

Nicholas Galitzine doesn’t just play queer characters—he treats them with care. He doesn’t wink at the audience or reduce them to tropes. He gives them interior lives, doubts, desires, and complexity. That matters.

He’s also vocal about respecting the community that embraces him. In interviews, Galitzine talks thoughtfully about representation and about not wanting to take opportunities away from queer actors. That level of awareness is part of why the LGBTQ+ community continues to show up for him.

And yes, it doesn’t hurt that he looks great while doing it.

So… Is Nicholas Galitzine Gay?

Here’s the clear answer: no.

Nicholas Galitzine identifies as a straight man—and he’s been open about that. In an interview with British GQ, he speaks candidly about feeling conflicted at times about playing gay characters, worrying about taking up space that could belong to someone else.

“I identify as a straight man,” he says, “but I have been a part of some incredible queer stories.”

He adds that while sexuality is important, his characters are more than just that—and that he himself is not his roles. It’s a thoughtful, grounded response that emphasizes allyship rather than ambiguity.

And About His Love Life…

Galitzine keeps his personal life private, but rumors swirl that he’s dating model and dancer Cameron Valentina Eyre. Sightings and social media breadcrumbs from late 2024 into 2025 fuel speculation, though nothing is officially announced. He’s hinted at having a girlfriend before—and honestly? Good for him.

Some things can stay offline.

The Bottom Line

Nicholas Galitzine may not be gay, but he is very much for the gays. He’s an ally, a talented actor, and someone who treats queer stories with genuine respect. That’s why the fandom sticks around.

Straight? Yes.



Beloved by the LGBTQ+ community? Also yes.



Still making everyone question everything? Absolutely.

And honestly? We wouldn’t have it any other way.

REFERENCE: People, British GQ