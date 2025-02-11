The Internet is Losing It Over Nicholas Galitzine’s ‘He-Man’ Bulk-Up!

Hold onto your swords, Eternia! Nicholas Galitzine is shedding his twink era and stepping full force into his twunk era with an extreme (and deliciously shocking) bulk-up to embody none other than He-Man himself! The actor, beloved for his captivating performances and swoon-worthy on-screen presence, has taken his transformation to superhero levels—literally.

Galitzine, known for his diverse roles and for being an inspiring ally by portraying multiple queer characters, was recently announced as the lead in Masters of the Universe, starring as Adam, Prince of Eternia (aka the mighty He-Man). He will be joined by Riverdale star Camila Mendes in the much-anticipated revival of the iconic franchise. While excitement for the film was already brewing, a recent viral photo on X has sent fans into an absolute frenzy.

The picture, showing Galitzine with Mendes and a trainer, is all the proof we need that he’s been putting in serious hours at the gym. The prince of romance has now sculpted himself into something out of a Greek god’s fever dream—bigger, stronger, and oozing superhero energy. And let’s not forget, it wasn’t too long ago that he teased us with a slightly subtler glimpse of his growing gains. Fans still remember that holiday snapshot of him in a white sweater and short shorts beside a Christmas tree—except the tree only looked tiny next to his already-growing physique. But now? He’s officially entered full He-Man mode, and the internet can’t handle it.

The Masters of the Universe film has been a long and winding journey, originally set to be produced by Sony and Netflix before getting dropped. Thankfully, Amazon MGM and Mattel Films swooped in to save the day, with Travis Knight set to direct and Chris Butler writing the script. And with Galitzine putting in the work to bring authenticity to the role, we can only imagine how epic this film is going to be.

As expected, social media has erupted with reactions to Galitzine’s jaw-dropping glow-up. The comment section? Utterly feral. Fans are thirsting, praising, and collectively losing their minds over this stunning transformation.

Whether you’re a longtime Masters of the Universe fan or just here for the… aesthetic appeal, one thing’s certain—Nicholas Galitzine is serving He-Man realness, and we are so here for it!

Nick wasn’t kidding 💪

“I’ve got eight months to get even bigger”#NicholasGalitzine pic.twitter.com/0cGg0ZSYya — lib (@lib_e_) February 9, 2025

Will he keep the bulk for his return to the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel? We’ll just have to wait to find out. In the meantime, the Masters of the Universe film is slated to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.