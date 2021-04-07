Is That Lance Bass On ‘The Circle’ Season Two?

Lance Bass? What’re you doing on The Circle Season 2? Or, is that another catfish?

The trailer for season 2 of Netflix’s reality competition series has dropped. And one former boyband member may be a part of it. At least, his face is. The U.S. version of the original British show watches contestants engaging solely through social media posts and text messages. They then play a strategic game of popularity and empathy as they flirt, befriend, and catfish their way to the winning $100,000 spot.

This year’s competition includes a diverse group of contestants including 28-year-old Courtney from Los Angeles, CA; 20-year-old Jack from New Haven, CT; 58-year-old Lee from Dallas, TX; 27-year-old Bryant from Chico, CA; 32-year-old Deleesa from Bronx, NY; and 22-year-old Too Hot To Handle alum Chloe from Essex, UK. Though, again, they’re not the only faces to appear in the trailer.

After introducing the new contestants, including Lee with a rainbow flag in his room, the trailer ends with the reveal of a new player… Lance Bass. But is it really the former N*SYNC pop star or someone catfishing him? It’s hard to say. It could be a catfish, but that’s a pretty hard story to sell. Could someone have been up to the task, or could the Netflix name have appealed to Bass? If you want to find out the truth, you’ll have to check out The Circle when it premieres on Netflix on April 14. Until then, you can watch the trailer below.