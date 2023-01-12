Is This The Best “Congratulations On Your New Reality Show” Video?

Leave it to our friend Johnathan Bennett to congratulate his hubby on his new reality show gig by highlighting one of his many many great assets all the while talking about “cake.” The Mean Girls actor took to his instagram to show off husband Jaymes Vaughn’s bubble butt days before The Real Friends of Weho launches.

In the video, The Holiday Sitter actor zooms in on Vaughn’s very fit and very tight backside. I mean, that’s one way to congratulate someone! But Bennett and Vaughn consistently “congratulate” each other in public, much to our delight! In 2019 Jaymes went above and beyond for Johnathan’s birthday gifting him an adorable puppy. See the full video below.

The couple were married this past June in Mexico with both grooms exclaiming “I got to marry my best friend.”

The Real Friends of Weho starring Vaughn, Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Curtis Hamilton, Dorión Renaud, and Joey Z premieres on January 20 after RuPaul’s Drag Race. Check out Bennett’s post and all that cake below!