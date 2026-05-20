Isaac Powell Really Said Let the Curls Out and Keep the Clothes Off

Isaac Powell really woke up one day and decided the curls deserved freedom and the shirts deserved unemployment.

Isaac Powell is once again sending the internet into collective emotional collapse after posting a poolside photo that somehow combined watermelon slices, tight curls, glowing tan skin, and enough body confidence to short-circuit an entire comment section. The actor lounged casually by the water while cutting into a watermelon like he was not already the main snack in the frame.

And honestly? The man knows exactly what he’s doing.

Fans of the actor already understand the pattern. Powell does not flood social media with endless thirst traps, which somehow makes every single one hit even harder. One shirtless photo from him feels like an event. A cultural reset. A moment requiring hydration and maybe a quick lap around the room.

Broadway Built This Beauty

Before Hollywood and social media discovered his dangerously photogenic face, Powell was already building serious credibility in the theater world.

After training at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Powell quickly stood out as the rare triple threat who could sing, act, and emotionally devastate audiences all at once. Broadway came calling fast.

His breakout arrived with the 2017 revival of Once on This Island, where critics praised both his vocals and emotional intensity. Audiences got the full Isaac Powell experience early on: beauty, vulnerability, talent, and enough stage presence to pull every eye in the room toward him.

Then came West Side Story in 2019, where Powell landed the iconic role of Tony. Suddenly, theater fans and casual viewers alike were asking the same question: who is this gorgeous man with the face of a movie star and the emotional range to break your heart in under three minutes?

The answer, apparently, was “someone who only gets hotter with time.”

RELATED: Isaac Powell and Tate Justus’ Getaway Is Giving Us Major Vacation Envy (+ Abs!)

Sundance, Charli XCX, and Main Character Energy

The actor recently expanded his growing acting résumé even further with his Sundance debut in The Moment alongside Charli XCX.

The project added another layer to Powell’s evolving career, proving he is not content staying inside one creative lane. Theater, film, television, fashion, indie projects, thirst traps. The man is collecting genres at this point.

And while fans are absolutely paying attention to the visuals, Powell himself has been increasingly thoughtful about how he approaches his work and personal life.

Speaking with Broadway World, Powell explained that his outlook on career choices has shifted as he’s gotten older. Instead of taking every opportunity that comes his way, he has become far more intentional about the projects he chooses and the lifestyle he wants to build around them.

At 31, Powell admitted he now weighs the emotional and personal cost of jobs much differently, especially while trying to maintain balance outside of acting. He spoke openly about valuing freedom, travel, family, and building a real life beyond constant work.

It is somehow even more attractive when a hot person has emotional intelligence. Truly unfair.

The Soft Life Looks Very Good on Him

Powell is also currently dating Tate Justus, and together the two radiate the kind of effortlessly cool energy that makes everyone else suddenly want better skincare and a weekend getaway.

Isaac Powell (AHS) via TikTok THE JIGGLE?!? pic.twitter.com/BFeWymkXaL — ☆ (@MENin4K) July 7, 2025

Still, while the relationship content is sweet, fans definitely have not stopped appreciating Powell’s ongoing commitment to serving looks online. The curls are curlier. The gym work is clearly working. The confidence is peaking. And those poolside photos? Let’s just say watermelon has never had tougher competition.

The best part about Powell’s appeal is that it never feels forced. Underneath the sculpted abs and model-level face is an artist who genuinely loves storytelling and seems deeply aware of the life he wants to build for himself.

Of course, it also helps that he looks incredible while figuring it all out.