Major Couple Goals From Isaac Powell’s Tropical Getaway

Isaac Powell—Broadway heartthrob, TV sensation, and the latest star in Florence Welch’s upcoming Gatsby: An American Myth—has found some time for a well-deserved break. And where better to escape the grind of stardom than a tropical paradise, right?

While Isaac’s dazzling career continues to soar, his latest vacation with boyfriend Tate Justus has certainly got our attention. But, let’s not kid ourselves: this isn’t just about the sun, the sand, and the sea—it’s about the abs (and that smile).

In their Instagram stories, Tate gave us a treat by sharing a selfie of the duo. Isaac, looking like he just stepped out of a GQ spread, flexed his beach-ready body—sun-kissed and on full display, as though the ocean waves were simply there to enhance his natural glow. Sorry, but we had to pause for a second to check that the water was reflecting Isaac’s radiance, not the other way around.

Isaac’s Instagram also served us another visual: Tate lying on a wakeboard, presumably living his best life. And if you weren’t jealous of that moment yet, Isaac threw in a gorgeous shot of the island they were visiting, just to remind us that yes, some people are out here enjoying tropical beauty while we’re over here swiping through their IG stories with a cold brew in hand. It’s a little sad, though, that the story’s already expired—it’s like the perfect moment slipped away, and now we can’t keep coming back to look at it. Guess we’ll just have to live vicariously through the memories.

With their mix of romance and a touch of mystery, Isaac and Tate’s tropical getaway proves once again that life’s better when you’re living it out loud. And honestly, who’s surprised that the vacation of the year also happens to be one where love and beauty take center stage?

One thing’s for sure: if you’re not following Isaac and Tate on Instagram, you’re missing out on both major couple goals and serious travel envy.

We’re just here waiting for the next post with bated breath—and maybe sunscreen—because, let’s be honest, the only thing hotter than their vacation photos is the heat they’re giving us all year round.

Source: Just Jared