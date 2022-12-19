It’s Time We Talk About Spotify Wrapped/ Apple Music Replay for 2022

It’s that time of year again. Most people see the end of November as the unofficial beginning of the Christmas holiday season. Yet, for some, especially us in the LGBTQ community, it is that time of year when everyone will look at their Spotify Wrapped or Apple Music Replay to see if their music choices from the whole year will show how gay they really are.

However, there are differing levels of “gay” in terms of the Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay reveals. Pink News writes in their article on the topic that if Taylor Swift is in your Spotify Wrapped, you are gay and sad, and if Rina Sawayama is in your top artists, you are a “chaotic gay.” For some, Taylor Swift either dominated as their top artist or made an appearance in their top five artists. This was largely due to the fact that Swift announced at the MTV Video Music Awards in August that her tenth studio album, Midnights, was released in October.

Whilst my physique may be changing, inside I'm still a basic ass, gay, white male and I am totally fine with this 😌 #AppleMusicReplay2022 pic.twitter.com/xSWzxan8cF — 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐡𝐮𝐚 𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫 (@CoopyJ) December 2, 2022

More common artists that signified how gay they were based on their Spotify or Apple Music were Beyoncé, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Rina Sawayama, all of which also released a new album this year.

Lady Gaga also made a strong appearance among LGBTQ listeners due to the rescheduling of her Chromatica Ball Tour this summer after it was put on hold in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many other artists that called out users’ “gayness” included the classics like Madonna, Katy Perry, Rhianna, and Britney Spears to name a few, and newer female artists like Arianna Grande, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, and Billie Eilish.

Also among the Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay reveals were artists that were part of the LGBTQ community like Sam Smith, Kim Petras, and RuPaul (as well as Lady Gaga and Sawayama, but were already mentioned).

Here are some of the best reactions to Spotify and Apple Music calling out people’s music choices.

Writer’s Note: In the spirit of this article, I will include my own Apple Music Replay for 2022. Here are my top artists, top songs, top genres, and albums I listened to the most.

What artists or genres make up your Spotify Wrapped or Apple Music Replay 2022? Tell us in the comments or put a screenshot of it on our social media accounts.

Sources: Entertainment Weekly, Pink News,