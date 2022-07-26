Jaboukie Young-White Posts Revealing Mirror Pic

Jaboukie Young-White gave us a thirst trap for his birthday.

The comedian on the rise celebrated turning 28 with an Instagram post. The former Daily Show correspondent decided that the best way to celebrate was to give a little gift to us. Namely, a VERY revealing mirror shot of the comedian and actor in his birthday suit. And trust us, you’ll be thankful for it!

Of course, the rising star’s comment section was loaded with praise and thanks. This includes big names like Issa Rae saying, “Jaboukie! Yes! Okay!! Happy birthday to you! Thank you for this gift!”

Or Emmy-nominated actress, writer, and creator of Abbott Elementary Quinta Brunson writing, “Hbd jaboukie” with a heart emoji.

Fellow comedian Bowen Yang also wrote, “Skin is flawless.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez simply wrote, “Sure.”

And former Young Turks correspondent-turned-YouTuber Hasan Piker jokingly commented, “Slut.” That’s despite sharing his own thirst traps regularly.

But Jaboukie Young-White didn’t enjoy all the comments sent to him. In fact, he felt like he had to address some of the “feedback” in a TikTok video. In the video, Young-White called out the comments that were back-handed compliments.

“I love posting my body, but I hate people saying sh*t to me,” he confessed.

Jaboukie then added: “When people comment sh*t like, ‘Oh, wow, you really got over your COVID bod,’ or, ‘Oh, I see your hard work—you look so much better,’ projecting all of their own sh*t onto me. Like, look, I know you don’t love yourself if you don’t look a certain way, but I always know that I’m hot and sexy. All the time. Listen, I might hate myself, but those are for mental and emotional reasons. The body was never a problem. It was never a problem. Whatever the serving size is, it’s serving hot and sexy.”

Good for him! Jaboukie Young-White has all the reason to celebrate himself, his body, and his career. After all, at 28, the comedian has done a lot and has a lot more coming in the future. Not only did he formerly appear as a writer and personality on The Daily Show, but he’s now moved onto acting roles. Young-White can already be seen in season two of the Hulu Original Only Murders in The Building. He’s also in Issa Rae’s new HBO Comedy Rap Sh!t and working on a gay gang show with her. Plus, he’ll be playing an LGBTQ teen character in the upcoming Disney film Strange World.

There’s a lot to see with Jaboukie Young-White. And we can’t wait to see more.