Does Sarcasm Make Comic Jack Sullivan Even More Attractive?

Jack Sullivan, sir, you’re already more than a triple threat. How many more threats do you need to be before I have to call the cops on you? Jesus… Tall, handsome, funny, sarcastic/dark humor and he has a big… underwear modeling portfolio.

Sometimes social media works miracles because I have no idea how his content came across my Facebook feed. Not that his material as the next star of standup was falling flat. It’s just that I’m never in New York, so there’s no way I would have ever caught one of his shows.

After watching his crowd work, his engagement, his tall, dark and handsomeness and the fact that one of his jokes went semi-rival, I think we’re all going to be seeing more of Jack Sullivan in the future. And he’s out! Hurray!

Jack Sullivan finished a month-long comedy tour in June before settling back into his most popular venues in New York. During one of his shows at the beginning of July, he made a candid comment about Pride month… and other things.

He said, “During Pride a protestor said, ‘you have a mental illness,’ so I replied, ‘you’re telling me I get two Prides?!’ Mental Health Awareness Month. Imagine that parade. I can picture the floats. Twinks with Tourette’s. Bottoms Who Binge Eat. One way or another, they’ll be stuffed.”

I haven’t been able to find a video of his commentary, but it currently exists through a series of still images on Facebook. Now, I know some of you may find this offensive, but I’m one of the people who believe a comment can be made in jest as long as it comes from a place of love or understanding.

Plus, any dark humor or taboo topic sounds a lot better coming from a man that’s this hot.

Jack Sullivan performs mostly throughout New York. Although scanning his social media, he has performed in Rhode Island and Florida. And he met the A*Teens! That’s iconic, i-iconic. Okay, back on track… I highly suggest following his accounts if you’d like to catch a show near you in the future.

Have You Seen Jack Sullivan in Person?

Are you planning to in the future? Comment and let me know your thoughts on everything.

Suggested: Who is Bradley Johnson? (And Why’s He Talking About Gay People?)