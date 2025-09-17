Bradley Johnson Is My New #1 Favorite Comic Because… Muscles…

Who is Bradley Johnson?

I ask myself this question because he comes across my discover page on a weekly basis. Obviously, the easiest answer to the question is he’s a stand-up comedian… which only furthers my conundrum because I don’t search for storytellers on my feed. Oh, wait, Bradley makes his way to my page because he’s also a body builder and hey daddy. He’s eye candy. At least that answers that.

Bradley Johnson, who is mostly based out of LA, is finally seeing his star shoot towards the horizon. From what I’ve seen in some of his videos, his acts, jokes and monologues are good – if not great – and the audience gets out a hoot out of every performance. This has led to a number of appearances on YouTube channels and podcasts outside of his own sold out shows around California.

The former football player has amassed 16,700 followers on his comedian Instagram, 61,100 followers on his bodybuilder Instagram and 18,900 followers on his TikTok account. Surely all those fans can’t be gay men, right? Well, in that case, why does he spend so much of his time talking about us?

And for the record, Bradley identifies as straight. In a July 2025 interview with Medium he stated: “I always wanted to be funny because I wanted to make the girls laugh. Girls laughed, but they never loved poor Bradley.”

Now, before you pick up the pitchforks & torches and scream “burn the straight-y, burn him!” let me encourage you to actually watch some of his stand-up content. This is not one of those posts where I skewer someone from outside the LGBT community for making money off of us.

Not that I’m a comedian by any means, but I learned that any joke can be told and connect with an audience as long as it’s coming from a pure place. Whether it’s to inspire someone to look inside themselves or at stereotypes around them. Let me be completely honest here, Bradley Johnson knows that he’s a grade A piece of meat and with that territory comes a lot of appreciation from gay men. Like me…

If you watched a piece of his set above, then you can see he spends a lot of time talking about his gay fans. I don’t read it as a slight or a judgement or that he’s using us for the sake of a laugh. It feels to me, genuinely, that he acknowledges, accepts and is actually thankful for our presence. That’s why I don’t mind him talking about gay men so often because, at the same time, he’s creating a safe space for us – whether at home or at his shows.

Bradley Johnson also devotes a lot of his time on stage to his previous love interests, his family, funny stories from growing up and his irrational fear of Osama Bin Laden. Just watching clips on TikTok, I know I would thoroughly enjoy one of his shows – and not because of his devilishly good looks. He’s exactly the kind of comedian I enjoy. No politics, no name dropping, no bullshit. Just old school storytelling with a hilarious twist.

Are you a fan of Bradley Johnson

Would you go see one of his shows in person? Is there a way to campaign for a tour so we can all get a glimpse at his talent? Do you see him popping up on TV at some point? I know you see him popping up on Instagram because of his fit fuckin’ body. Speaking of which, if you’d like him to discuss fitness goals with him online, you can book a virtual session with him here.

Besides that, and as usual, comment all your thoughts on everything BJ and let me know!