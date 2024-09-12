Jaime Lorente Claps Back at Homophobic Comments on Gay Kiss

Jaime Lorente is starring in the new Netflix film ‘Disco, Ibiza, Locomía’, which follows the real-life Spanish ’80s queer pop group Locomía. He is playing the role of Xavier Font, who is the group’s gay frontman.

The film shows steamy scenes featuring Lorente and several other male characters. Sadly, there are homophobes who decided to comment on the gay kissing scenes, to which the 32-year-old Spanish actor addressed, stating:

“Well it’s happened again. It surprises me less and less, but it hurts me more.”

“The last post on my wall, which is a compilation of kisses from the latest film released on Netflix by Locomía, and the amount of homophobic, violent, unpleasant comments is worrying. I wish you all a lot of love, that you have a happy life without anyone hating you, or judging you for who you are,” Lorente further expressed.

He then concluded,

“Stop following me and I don’t give a damn, I don’t care at all. I prefer that you are not on a place like my profile.”

Moreover, Lorente is best known for portraying the character of Denver in ‘Money Heist’ and Nano in ‘Elite’. Not to mention, he is known for being a vocal ally of the LGBTQ+ community.

