Jakub and Dawid Are Still Making Videos While Fighting The Good Fight

Prepare for more Jakub and Dawid. When we last covered them, the Polish guys that stole our hearts when they made the lip sync video of Roxette’s “Some Other Summer” were surprised on Swedish Television by Roxette’s Per Gessle and the guys got engaged 100 times. A lot has happened in the lives of Jakub and Dawid since then.
The guys filmed their wedding in 2018 and put the video on YouTube.
Jakub and Dawid did a series of apartment renovation videos.
Made a fun lip syncing and dancing video to Taylor Swift’s hit, “Me!”
Jakub and Dawid also did a “Q & A” video.
Now the cute Polish guys are out fighting the good fight in their latest video. The video, titled Rozdajemy tęczowe maski w “strefach wolnych od LGBT” (Translated: We give away rainbow masks in “LGBT free zones”) was posted to YouTube on May 25, 2020. In the video, Jakub and Dawid go to the LGBT free zones to give out rainbow face masks to help protect against the coronavirus. The guys are met with hostility at first from residents but find supporters who appreciate the message of tolerance and equality the guys are promoting.
This was the second video where Jakub and Dawid are giving out free rainbow masks. In the previous video, the description of the video translated to English says;
They call us plague, so we took it to heart and decided to infect something. We targeted the Covid-19 virus. We borrowed a sewing machine from my grandmother and started sewing masks to give them away for free in the streets.
The first video received 56k views while the second is at 5.9K views and the two videos caught the attention of NBC News.
For more from Jakub and Dawid, you can find them on Instagram as well. Here are some of my favorite pics from their IG.
We went to LGBT-free zones to hand out rainbow masks on the streets. There were many fears, some nerves, sometimes fear, but Poland is a country for everyone, including us, and no pseudo-zones will change that. We don't recognize them. Nowadays everyone needs mask, so we decided to take them there as well. How people react to us, you can see in our new video on YouTube. Link in bio! Pojechaliśmy do stref wolnych od LGBT, aby na ulicach rozdawać tęczowe maski. Było dużo obaw, trochę nerwów, czasem i strachu, ale Polska, to kraj dla wszystkich, także dla nas i żadne pseudostrefy tego nie zmienią. My ich nie uznajemy, a maseczki przydadzą się każdemu, więc postanowiliśmy je zawieźć także tam. Jak zareagowali na nas mieszkańcy możecie żobaczyc na naszym nowym video na YouTube. Link w bio! #jakubidawid #tęczowemaski #rainbowmask #koronawirus #covid_19 #mordy #bialapodlaska #rozdajemymaski #maski #facemask #lgbt #gaypride #strefawolnaodlgbt #lgbtfreezones
Jak czujecie się w nowej, maskowej rzeczywistości? My staramy się robić wszystko, aby nie była ona tak do końca ponura. Ogromnie cieszymy się, że nasza akcja rozdawania tęczowych masek spotkała się z takim entuzjazmem, ale przede wszystkim mamy nadzieję, że dzięki nim wiele osób uda się ochronić przed wirusem. Bardzo często pytacie nas o możliwość ich zakupu. Cały tęczowy materiał przekazaliśmy zatem naszym krawcowym, które dzień i noc szyją kolejne tęczowe maski. I tak oto tęcza staje się symbolem walki z koronawirusem także w Polsce! A to link do aukcji: https://allegro.pl/oferta/teczowa-maska-jakuba-i-dawida-be-proud-9180512581 #rainbowmask #coronavirus #disease #lgbt🌈 #gaycouple #picoftheday #husband #kiss #gaykiss #kissinmasks #justlove #corona #newreality #covid_19 #hel #maskiochronne #tęczowemaski #TeczowaZaraza
It is great to see how the two of them are spreading love and kindness with their masks.
What do think of Jakub and Dawid and their mission to give free rainbow masks? Let us know in the comments or on our social media.
Source: NBC News