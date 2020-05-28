Jakub and Dawid Are Still Making Videos While Fighting The Good Fight

Prepare for more Jakub and Dawid. When we last covered them, the Polish guys that stole our hearts when they made the lip sync video of Roxette’s “Some Other Summer” were surprised on Swedish Television by Roxette’s Per Gessle and the guys got engaged 100 times. A lot has happened in the lives of Jakub and Dawid since then.

The guys filmed their wedding in 2018 and put the video on YouTube.

Jakub and Dawid did a series of apartment renovation videos.

Made a fun lip syncing and dancing video to Taylor Swift’s hit, “Me!”

Jakub and Dawid also did a “Q & A” video.

Now the cute Polish guys are out fighting the good fight in their latest video. The video, titled Rozdajemy tęczowe maski w “strefach wolnych od LGBT” (Translated: We give away rainbow masks in “LGBT free zones”) was posted to YouTube on May 25, 2020. In the video, Jakub and Dawid go to the LGBT free zones to give out rainbow face masks to help protect against the coronavirus. The guys are met with hostility at first from residents but find supporters who appreciate the message of tolerance and equality the guys are promoting.

This was the second video where Jakub and Dawid are giving out free rainbow masks. In the previous video, the description of the video translated to English says;

They call us plague, so we took it to heart and decided to infect something. We targeted the Covid-19 virus. We borrowed a sewing machine from my grandmother and started sewing masks to give them away for free in the streets.

The first video received 56k views while the second is at 5.9K views and the two videos caught the attention of NBC News.

For more from Jakub and Dawid, you can find them on Instagram as well. Here are some of my favorite pics from their IG.

It is great to see how the two of them are spreading love and kindness with their masks.

