James Bond Could Get a Gay Upgrade, Thanks to Jordan Firstman

James Bond has survived international conspiracies, elaborate death traps, questionable disguises and enough beautiful women to make a dating app look underpopulated. But could 007 survive a little gay company? Jordan Firstman would certainly like to find out.

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The ‘Club Kid’ star has thrown his name into the conversation surrounding Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming James Bond film, although he’s not campaigning to play the legendary British spy. Firstman has something else in mind: becoming a Bond gay.

In a short video shared by Variety, the comedian pitched an alternative to the franchise’s familiar Bond girl tradition: gay guys instead. It’s a wonderfully simple suggestion that raises several important questions. Who gets the dramatic introduction? Who gets the lingering eye contact? And most importantly, can we have a supporting character who makes Bond reconsider his entire type?

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Jordan Firstman says he wants to be a “Bond gay” in Denis Villeneuve’s forthcoming film” “I want to be a Bond gay. Like, instead of the Bond girls, I think they should make them gay guys.” https://t.co/pXaeLhFPh7 https://t.co/LrIe25ZCw0 — Variety (@Variety) November 9, 2026

Naturally, nobody should mistake a nine-second casting pitch for an official franchise development. But Firstman has managed to offer something the endless speculation surrounding 007 sometimes lacks: a genuinely entertaining possibility.

The Bond Universe Could Use Different Company

For decades, the Bond formula has been remarkably consistent. There’s the tailored suit, the expensive drinks, the dangerous assignments and the romantic encounters that tend to arrive between explosions. It’s a familiar recipe, even if the ingredients have occasionally changed.

Firstman’s proposal doesn’t necessarily require throwing that formula into the Thames. It simply invites the franchise to reconsider who gets to participate in the fun.

Imagine a sharply dressed gay contact with questionable loyalties, a charming informant who knows every secret in London or a potential adversary whose chemistry with Bond is just a little too interesting. The possibilities are practically writing themselves.

And let’s be honest: a franchise that has made a career out of seductive villains, mysterious strangers and extravagant personalities hardly lacks opportunities for a gay supporting character.

Firstman Has More Than a Casting Joke to His Name

The comedian has built a career around an unmistakable sense of humor and an ability to turn an observation into a memorable performance. His Instagram Live impressions during the pandemic first brought him widespread attention in 2020, but his work has since extended into film and television.

He appeared in Marvel’s ‘Ms. Marvel’ and Kenya Barris’ ‘You People’, before starring in the dark comedy ‘Rotting in the Sun’. Television credits include ‘English Teacher’, where he played Malcolm, and ‘I Love LA’. He has also worked on ‘Big Mouth’ and ‘Search Party’.

This year, Firstman added feature filmmaker to his résumé with ‘Club Kid’, his directorial debut. Variety reported that A24 secured a global rights deal for the film following a competitive bidding war at Cannes.

So while the Bond gay suggestion might sound like a cheeky bit of wishful casting, Firstman is hardly someone whose ambitions begin and end with a funny video.

007 Still Has Some Secrets to Keep

Unfortunately, Firstman’s proposal is currently more entertaining than actionable. Amazon MGM and Villeneuve have yet to reveal the next film’s cast, and the identity of the next James Bond remains one of Hollywood’s biggest unanswered questions.

Villeneuve is also preparing ‘Dune: Part Three’, meaning audiences will have to wait for more concrete developments on the 007 front.

In the meantime, speculation about the franchise’s future continues, including arguments over whether Bond should change with the times and unverified online chatter about possible LGBTQ+ storylines. None of those rumors amounts to an official confirmation.

But perhaps the most interesting thing about Firstman’s pitch is how little it would take to make it work. He isn’t necessarily asking for a complete reinvention. He’s asking for a seat at the table, preferably one with a martini nearby.

Whether Villeneuve has a role in mind is anyone’s guess. Still, if the next Bond adventure needs someone who can bring personality, comedy and a little mischief to the proceedings, Firstman has already made his introduction.

And if the producers insist on keeping the Bond girls, perhaps they can at least make room for the Bond gays. Surely MI6 has enough room for both.

Source: LACMA and Variety