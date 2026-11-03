James Bond, Ghost Rider, and Iceman: Oh, Hollywood, You’re Spoiling Us

A new James Bond, a possible Ghost Rider sibling, and Iceman joining the MCU? Hollywood is keeping us VERY entertained.

It’s been a long time coming, folks! And honestly, we were almost ready to stop asking who the next James Bond would be and just wait for the announcement. But it looks like our guessing games may finally be nearing their end. British actor Callum Turner is reportedly the latest name to land the coveted 007 role, and we’re starting to think those rumors might actually have some legs.

Meet Your Possible New James Bond

Turner has been a frontrunner for months, but the competition has been quite the handsome lineup. Names thrown into the mix include Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor, Paul Mescal, Jack O’Connell, and even 6’3″ heartthrob Jacob Elordi. Honestly, Hollywood could have just given us a calendar featuring all five and called it a day.

However, multiple reports claim Turner has landed the role. Variety had previously reported that final screen tests were underway, with Turner and Lowden among the names in contention. Before we start ordering our martinis, though, there’s one little detail: Amazon MGM has yet to officially confirm its new Bond.

Still, we’re keeping our eyes peeled. A new era of 007 is coming, and we wouldn’t mind seeing Turner in that perfectly tailored suit.

Connor Storrie Could Be Bringing the Heat to Marvel

Meanwhile, another casting rumor has us particularly interested. Heated Rivalry breakout Connor Storrie is reportedly in talks to join Ryan Gosling in Marvel’s upcoming Ghost Rider movie.

According to Variety, Storrie is being considered for an undisclosed villain role. But a newer report from SuperHeroHype points to another possibility: Danny Ketch, a fellow Ghost Rider whose comic-book storyline connects him to Johnny Blaze as his brother.

That’s still speculation, not confirmed casting, but can you imagine the family drama? Two handsome blondes, supernatural baggage, and a brotherly rivalry with a flaming skull somewhere in the middle. Marvel, we’re listening.

Marvel’s Iceman Casting Has Us Even More Excited

And there’s more! Marvel is reportedly moving forward with casting Bobby Drake, better known as Iceman, for its upcoming X-Men reboot.

According to The Wrap’s reporting, actor Ben Wang, known for Karate Kid: Legends and American Born Chinese, is in talks to play the iconic mutant. The deal isn’t finalized, but this is particularly exciting news for LGBTQ fans. Bobby Drake is openly gay in Marvel’s comics, and his MCU debut would bring another prominent LGBTQ superhero into the franchise.

With Kit Connor as Cyclops, Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, and Asa Germann as Angel, the original X-Men lineup is getting closer to coming together.

The reboot is expected in 2028, so we’ve got some waiting to do. But between a possible new Bond, Connor Storrie joining the supernatural boys’ club, and a gay mutant heading to the big screen, Hollywood is certainly giving us plenty to talk about!