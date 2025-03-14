Jordan Firstman Turns Ridiculous Confessions into Art

Jordan Firstman, known for his hilarious and candid Instagram series Secrets, is now making his mark in music with his debut album, Secrets. Inspired by the absurd confessions his followers share with him during Instagram Q&A sessions, the album promises to be “sex-forward” and genre-defying.

The album’s first and only single, “I Wanna See My Friends’ D–ks,” was born from one such confession, where a fan admitted they wanted to “see all of my friends’ d**ks.” Firstman, ever the master of turning the bizarre into comedic gold, turned this admission into a catchy and raunchy tune. But it’s not just the music that’s got everyone talking; it’s the provocative album cover.

Firstman revealed the artwork on Instagram, featuring him at the center of a playful, not-so-secret tryst. With five naked men surrounding him, the cover is cheeky yet bold, and it’s causing a stir. It’s stamped with a “Parental Advisory – Explicit Content” label, hinting at the boundary-pushing themes of the album. The promo posters, which have started popping up in US cities, have already sparked controversy. A video surfaced showing a man attempting to tear down one of the posters, suggesting that some aren’t quite ready for Firstman’s brand of humor and sex-positive messaging.

Firstman isn’t fazed by the reaction. In fact, he teased an even more “outlandish” stunt in an Instagram Live session, saying, “You gotta get them in with sex, I know that works for me,” and promising that his upcoming PR move would be the craziest thing he’s ever done. Whether the poster removal is part of the stunt remains unclear, but Firstman is ready for the buzz that follows.

The Secrets album, set to drop on April 11th via Capitol Records, is as much about the music as it is about the wild humor Firstman is known for. He worked with music producers Sega Bodega, Blake Slatkin, and Zach Dawes—whose credits include collaborations with artists like Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X, and Charli XCX—to create a record that spans genres from jazz to country, rap to post-punk, all with a comedic twist.

For Firstman, this album is an evolution of his comedic style, blending humor and music in a way that reflects the chaos and absurdity of human desires and mistakes. “It’s a sex-forward album,” he says, leaning into themes of liberation, humor, and unapologetic authenticity.

With his ongoing success in Rotting in the Sun, English Teacher, and now Secrets, Firstman is showing that his talents go far beyond comedy. As he puts it, “It’s a big year of firsts for me,” and Secrets is set to be one of his boldest moves yet. Whether it’s tearing down barriers or pushing the envelope in music and comedy, Jordan Firstman is quickly becoming the queer sensation we didn’t know we needed—but definitely do now.

Source: Billboard and The Pink News