James Franco & 4 More A-Listers Who Had Gay Sex on Camera

There are a handful of actors out there who have really shown just how versatile (no pun intended) they can be over the course of their illustrious careers.

Some have gone the distance when it comes to portraying their characters to the fullest of its abilities. This includes them leaving nothing to the imagination where they’ve put their impressive packages and delicious peaches on display for their audiences to enjoy.

Then there are others who have had full blown gay sex on camera as it relates to the part they are playing for a television show or movie. Here’s 5 of them, courtesy of Mr. Man (clip HERE) that have gone the distance with this kind of act in the past.

James Franco went full bottom in the 2016 movie King Cobra where he got pounded hard by hunky co-star Keegan Allen.

The opening of Jim Carrey‘s movie I Love You Phillip Norris shows his character taking Donovan Guidry on a sweaty ride with a ton of NSFW dialogue in between. “I’m gonna cum, I’m gonna cum,” he repeatedly screamed.

A young Antonio Banderas (he was 27 at the time) bottomed on screen for Eusebio Poncela in the film Law of Desire. Lube was an important part of the scene due to Antonio being so tight. Hehe.

Daniel Radcliffe also assumed the bottoming position in the movie Kill Your Darlings where he and blonde cutie Olem Holm got it on big time.

And finally we have the dreamy Charlie Hunnam, who recently expressed his desire to take over the role of James Bond from Daniel Craig, He was experiencing a much different kind of desire on Queer As Folk many years ago where one scene showed him getting his a*s eaten out by Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen.