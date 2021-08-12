FreeBritney: Jamie Spears Agrees To Step Down

The moment we’ve all been hoping for has arrived. Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as the conservator for Britney Spears’ estate.

The breaking news comes from TMZ, which reports hearing of Spears’ decision through new legal documents. In those documents, Britney’s father says, “There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate … and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests.”

But don’t clutch your pearls yet. As much as that sounds like Jamie Spears is holding onto the conservatorship for dear life, a later paragraph reveals it’s actually the opposite.

“Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

The document then adds, “Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears’ father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests.”

But that’s not all. According to TMZ, the document also makes the time to insult Lynne Spears, Britney’s mother, for having little if any involvement in the conservatorship. Meanwhile, Jamie Spears boasts himself up for saving Britney who was “in crisis, desperately in need of help” 13 years ago.

“Not only was she suffering mentally and emotionally, she was also being manipulated by predators and in financial distress. Mr. Spears came to his daughter’s rescue to protect her,” adds the document.

The conservatorship, which is a legal arrangement that allows someone to take care of someone else’s finances and estate as well as their personal wellbeing, began in the 2000s. At the time, the decline of Britney Spears’ mental health was public knowledge. But that was spread and encouraged by paparazzi and the media.

Then in 2019, Britney Spears’ fans started an online campaign to #FreeBritney from her father’s control. Britney Spears then sued her father with the desire to remove him. While a November 2020 court ruling supported Jamie, Britney continued to fight back. Back in April of this year, it was rumored that Britney was working to have her father’s well-being duties replaced by full-time care professional Jodi Montgomery. Montgomery had temporarily worked as the conservator for Britney’s person in September of 2019. But now that Jaime is willingly giving up the conservatorship, that may or may not happen.

In response to the document and Jamie’s decision, Mathew Rosengart, Britney’s lawyer, said, “We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future. In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should step aside immediately.”

Source: TMZ,