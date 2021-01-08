Jeffree Star Denies Kanye West Hookup Rumors: ‘The Dumbest S**t’

Jeffree Star, who has a history of finding himself in the headlines for a variety of interesting reasons over the years, is the name on everyone’s lips lately thanks to a wild rumor spread about him and Kanye West.

A TikTok user who goes by the handle @realavalouiise randomly claimed that the makeup mogul and rapper were hooking up. The problem is that she (just like some well-known politicians) had zero evidence to back up her claim.

The story spread amid rumors that Kanye is in the middle of some serious marital problems with wife Kim Kardashian. Multiple sources close to Page Six tell the publication that the A-list stars are keeping their split “low-key but they are done.” They got married in 2014 and had four children along the way.

Jeffree first added fuel to the fire surrounding his own gossip with Kanye by tweeting a photo of himself with the caption, “I’m ready for Sunday Service,” which is a clear reference to the Grammy winner’s famous outdoor church services.

The 35-year-old then addressed it further in a 24-minute video posted to his YouTube yesterday where he categorically denied not only being romantically involved in Kanye but ever meeting him to begin with.

“I guess some girl made up a lie on TikTok and it went viral,” he said, “Where she insinuates Kim and Kanye are getting a divorce because a ‘big male beauty influencer’ is sleeping with him.”

He called the accusations the “the dumbest s**t” he thinks he’s “ever read” in his life. Jeffree also clarified that he’s into “very tall men” (Kanye is 5’8) and that he’s fine being single with no FWB’s.

“How did we even get to this moment?,” he pondered during the clip. “How would that even be made up? Because we both live in the same state?” Jeffree & Kanye both own massive properties in Wyoming with the former recently purchasing a 70-acre ranch after he sold his pink Calabasas Mansion.

Jeffree also brought up world-famous momager Kris Jenner in relation to his Kanye rumors. “If Kris Jenner orchestrated this whole thing, Happy New Year sweetie girl,” he laughed, referencing how she’s know to be allegedly behind many of her family’s big story breaks over the years.

He concluded his conspiracy theory talk with the following: “y’all have too much time on your hands, b***h!”