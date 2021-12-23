Jennifer Coolidge Makes the Yuletide Gay

It’s true, Jennifer Coolidge is having one of the best years ever. With her stand-out roles in HBO’s The White Lotus, indie film Swan Song, and Netflix’s holiday film Single All the Way, Coolidge appears to be going through a renaissance and is keeping busy.

A long way from being ‘Stifler’s Mom’, Coolidge has also proven to be a queer icon as she has amassed a huge following from LGBTQ+ folks. One of her good friends is even drag superstar Trixie Mattel! Things are not slowing down for Coolidge as she will star in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming The Watcher and is set to return as her character on season 2 of The White Lotus.

So just in time for the holigays, Jennifer Coolidge is here to make your season bright!

As she cozies up next to a fire, Coolidge recites ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas in the way only she can do. The video is part of a promotional series for Netflix’s Single All the Way, where Coolidge plays an aging community theater performer who is the aunt of the lead gay character.

Grab your favorite holiday drink and sit down to have a little storytime with Jennifer Coolidge. It’ll make you want some egg nog real bad.