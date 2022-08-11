HBOMax To Still Release Gay-Inclusive ‘Green Lantern’

Don’t worry DC fans and fans of LGBTQ media, the HBOMax’s slow implosion isn’t affecting the Green Lantern show and its gay lead.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Green Lantern remains on track for release on HBOMax. The show will star Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story) as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine (War Horse) as Alan Scott. Meanwhile, Lee Toland Krieger (Superman & Lois, You) will direct the first two episodes. On top of that, Greg Berlanti is producing the series. In fact, this is the priciest series that Berlanti Productions has ever spearheaded. The show is, apparently, very effects-heavy and the production is taking its time to get it right.

This news comes out because Strange Adventures, another Berlanti Productions project, has been canceled. HBO Max announced that the anthology animated series, which only got picked up for development, is not moving forward. This is the latest news in the chaotic times of HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures. Since getting merged with Discovery, Warner Bros is making big plans for its properties. This includes merging HBO Max with Discovery+ and the highly reported cancellation of the Batgirl film.

But again, you can rest assured that Green Lantern is still in the works. The show, which was greenlit in 2020, will depict the adventures of multiple Lanterns. As announced back then, the series will be written by Seth Grahame-Smith (The Lego Batman Movie) and Marc Guggenheim (co-creator of the Arrow series). On top of Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, the ten-part series with hour-long episodes will include the heroes Jessica Cruz and Simon Baz.

And Scott, played by Jeremy Irvine, is a canonically gay character. In 2012, Scott, who was originally written as straight, was reimagined as gay. But how much of that character’s backstory and sexual orientation will be explored in the show? Seeing that Greg Berlanti (of Love, Simon, My Policeman, Batwoman, Supergirl, and SO MUCH MORE) is behind the series, we’re sure there will be plenty of LGBTQ representation. But, we’ll have to wait and see as Green Lantern currently has no release date in sight.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter,