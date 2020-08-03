Jeremy Pope To Be Sammy Davis Jr. In New ‘Scandalous’ Film

It’s been a good few years for Jeremy Pope, and the successes keep on coming.

Pope has signed on for another period piece, and this time he’ll be playing an iconic singer and performer. As Deadline reports, Jeremy Pope will be playing Sammy Davis Jr. in a new movie called Scandalous! The film will show Pope portraying Davis during the performer’s controversial affair with actress Kim Novak. The movie will follow a Romeo and Juliet-esque retelling of the highly reported and gossiped interracial affair between two of Hollywood’s largest names during the late-1950s.

Pope is not the only big name attached to the project, however, as Janet Mock (of Hollywood and Pose) will be directing the dramatic film. Mock will also polish and edit the script originally written by Matthew Fantaci. In addition, Jonathan Glickman, who’s currently producing the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson, will produce Scandalous alongside John Levin. Though, no actress has yet signed on to play the famous Hollywood talent Kim Novak. Currently, the plan is to shoot the film this fall in Los Angeles while searching for a distributor. Because of that, there’s currently no word on a release date.

This is yet another exciting turn in Pope’s blossoming career. Pope first gained mainstream attention for acting as a gay singer in a Catholic boys school in Tarell Alvin McCraney’s 2019 Broadway play Choir Boy. Pope then immediately took on another Broadway role as Eddie Kendricks in Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. The actor then gained two Tony nominations in 2019 for both of those roles.

Afterward, Pope moved to California and was cast in the Ryan Murphy Netflix show ‘Hollywood.’ After giving a performance worthy of an Emmy-nomination, Pope signed on to join another Murphy show… Pose. Now, he’s signed on for yet another project and we’re excited to see how he does. Perhaps he’ll get another award nomination for this upcoming performance? Do we smell an Oscar-nomination?

Source: Deadline,