‘Cheer’s Jerry Harris Indicted on 7 New Counts of Child Pornography

Jerry Harris has been indicted on 7 new charges of child pornography and sex three months after he was first arrested and charged with producing child porn.

He was slapped with the new charges earlier this week. Jerry, who rose to fame on the Netflix docuseries Cheer, has been accused of convincing four minors to send him sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves and crossed state lines with the purpose of having sex with one of the victims.

The charges related to these incidents date back to 2017 and also span multiple states (Florida, Illinois, Texas). Jerry was first arrested in September and charged with one count of child pornography.

His initial arrest took place three days after the FBI raided his home in Naperville, Illinois where they were investigating allegations that he solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors.

Since then he’s been held at a federal detention facility without bond where a judge suggested that he would pose a danger to the public if released.

“Like everyone we are shocked by this news,” a Netflix spokesperson told CNN when he was arrested in September. “Any abuse of minors is a terrible crime and we respect the legal process.”

The 21-year-old became one of the breakout stars of Cheer when it premiered on streaming service Netflix shortly after 2020 began. Jerry’s upbeat presence made him a hit with his teammates and millions of the show’s fans.

He was riding the fame wave as a result of his time on Cheer months before he was arrested. Jerry was a red carpet reporter for The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the 2020 Oscars where he chatted with big names like Brad Pitt and Greta Gerwig.

Jerry also appeared on Todrick Hall’s cheerleading-themed song “Mas(kot)” back in April and was also stacking up his social media endorsements by partnering with well-known brands like Panera and charging personalized video messages on Cameo for $150 per person.