Jersey City Pride Goes Virtual This Year With Several Special Guests

COVID-19 has caused the majority of events in 2020 to either be postponed, canceled or go virtual. For Jersey City Pride, the show must go on, meaning for the first time ever this iconic celebration will be seen only from your computer or cell phone screens.

Yes, this is a major adjustment compared to what they and many other types of gatherings have done in the past. On the flip side, anyone in the world can tune in and see what they have in store as opposed to traveling hundreds if not thousands of miles to participate in all of its fabulosity.

And make no mistake, the folks behind Jersey City Pride are going above and beyond to make sure this is a good time had by all. It will officially take place today, August 22, between 1pm and 7pm local time and will be livestreamed on jerseycitypride.com.

Jersey City Pride royalty MC HARMONICA SUNBEAM, DJ Skittlez and DJ Mike Cruz will bring six hours of live streamed entertainment with performances by (in Alphabetical order):

Aaliyah Martinez

Anida Tension

Charllie Droze

Jennifer Love Williams

Kimmy Sumony

Lady Keyonte

Leilani

Lillian Bustle

Lovari

Radha

Sheila Noxzema

Stella Luna

Vanity Ray

There will also be many special guest appearances that include Mayor Steven Fulop, Governor Phil Murphy and the one and only Marti Gould Cummings.

Definitely something to watch should you be having a blah Saturday or, I don’t know, feel the need to support our community during one of the roughest times we’ve had in years. Best of luck to Jersey City Pride today!