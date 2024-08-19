Jesse Bradford Gets Wet Again 20 Years After ‘Swimfan’

I took a pill in Ibiza, to show Jesse I was cool.

Jesse Bradford was a Hollywood heartthrob in the late 90s and early 2000s. You may have seen him in popular flicks like Bring It On, Flags of Our Fathers, Romeo & Juliet, Cherry Falls and Swimfan. If you read my November 2022 article on the actor, then you know memories of Bradford rocking nothing but a speedo in Swimfan still live rent free in my brain.

Well, he channeled his inner Ben Cronin this weekend… by posting photos in nothing but a tiny blue speedo, just like the one he wore in the cult horror-thriller. I will charter a boat to Ibiza right now if it means I can get an eye-full of Bradford.

Looks like other fans noticed the throwback, too, based on some of the comments above.

The vacation was also enjoyed by his wife and young child.

The hunk, now age 45, eventually transitioned into more of television actor later in his career. He enjoyed stints in Code Black, NCIS, Shooter, Teachers and Magnum PI. For reasons unknown, Jesse has not graced film or television screens since 2022. However, he still makes red carpet appearances and attends screenings of his films. Maybe we just have to wait another year or two for his big return.

Are you excited to see Jesse Bradford in a speedo once again, 20+ years after Swimfan? Are you a fan in general? Comment and let me know!