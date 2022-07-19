You’ll Never Guess Joel Kim Booster’s Celebrity Crush

Should people admit to knowing Joel Kim Booster if they ever see him on Grindr?

Comedian and actor Joel Kim Booster is sharing his honest thoughts when it comes to dating and hookup culture. While this is nothing new for the openly gay entertainer, he’s now doing it with Grindr itself. The gay dating app recently released a video where it asks Booster 69 questions about his career, love life, and thoughts on sex. And his answers range from fun to real as fuck.

Some questions and responses include:

His celebrity crush: actor and singer Keiynan Lonsdale (ditto)

On Grindr users who connect with him and are familiar with his celebrity: “If you know who I am, you’re legally required to tell me.”

His advice to up-and-coming LGBTQ comedians: “Get a good lawyer.” (Which is a nod to a popular 2016 quote from music superstar Taylor Swift)

His preference of hosting or traveling to meet a Grindr date: “Host. I mean, look at this house.”

And look at his house you can, because the video was filmed around Joel Kim Booster’s Los Angeles home (a lot like Vogue’s 73 questions series). You can watch the full video below.

Not only was the video above a fun video celebrating Joel Kim Booster but it also promotes the comedian’s recent comedy special Psychosexual. Filmed at Catch One in Los Angeles, the special was released on Netflix in June and is his Netflix comedy special debut. The special is a crafted three set act, with Booster discussing learning the cultural nuances of being Asian as he gets older, his preference for threesomes, tips for successful masturbation, his fascination for human sexuality, and much more.

And let’s not forget Joel Kim Booster’s triumphant release of his first feature film. Fire Island dropped earlier this summer to rave reviews. The film, which he wrote and starred in, centers a group of queer best friends on their annual trip to the gay vacation spot. Pitched as a gay and modern version of Pride and Prejudice, we see these characters going through a series of events jeopardizing not only their summer plans but also their lifelong bonds.

Directed by Spa Night’s Andrew Ahn and distributed by Searchlight Pictures, the romantic comedy, which you can watch on Hulu, is a must-watch for queer viewers.

Hurray for Joel Kim Booster!