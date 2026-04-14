Will Johnny Sins Ever Enter the Squared Circle?

One of the world’s biggest adult film stars is receiving a lot of press today thanks to a simple interview question. With all the attention Johnny Sins is receiving outside the porn industry, I think the world of sports would be smart to strike while the iron is throbbing and hot.

Johnny Sins, whose real name is Steven Wolfe, is a 47-year-old adult film star who made the jump from Brazzers to international fame. He’s a 3-time PornHub Award Winner and 2x AVN Award Winner including one for Favorite Male Porn Star. And he’s currently heating up OnlyFans with fresh content, by the way.

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I’m not sure why it’s going viral today, but in an interview with Jerry Ward on March 28th, the bald hunk made the small comment that he’d love to dabble in professional wrestling – when he’s not headlining porn or gaining millions of followers on his YouTube channel. I mean, let’s just say, he certainly has the stamina for it.

During the interview, Johnny Sins was asked if he’d ever consider a stint in professional wrestling – to which he answered with “Sure, I love wrestling.” Also, during the brief Q&A, the stone-cold hottie said he’d wrestle shirtless and walk out to 90’s rap if the opportunity ever happened. Or how about some 2005 John Cena thuganomics?

Oh, and his finisher? The Pile Driver or something called The Pounder. While the latter is not a recognized move in wrestling, I’d more than love to see what it entails knowing that he’s got eight inches swinging between his legs.

Wrestlers are known for their on-screen personas and gimmicks just as much as their athleticism and acrobatics. Given that Johnny Sins boasts a body count of over 2,500 women, well, that’s a character point within itself. It’s certainly an appealing characteristic to the uber masculine fan base who tune in to WWE, AEW and TNA every week.

And while he’s never done gay porn (as far as I was able to find), Johnny Sins has done enough solo work to keep that demographic more than satisfied.

Do You Want to See Johnny Sins in WWE?

There are dozens, if not hundreds, of semiprofessional wrestling promotions around the country. With the right booking fee, I don’t see it being out of the question that Mr. Sins can pop up in the ring at some point. Whether it’s a few strikes or a well-rehearsed special spot, I know I’d like to see him take a bump as long as it’s done shirtless – or even in one of those tiny speedos.

Original Source: Ringside News