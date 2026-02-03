RWRB Fans, This Is Not a Drill: You Could Be in the Movie

Could you be in the Red, White & Royal Wedding? RWRB fans, This Is not a drill.

Let’s be honest: every Red, White & Royal Blue fan has imagined it. Standing somewhere in the background of a palace hallway. Wearing something elegant and British. Accidentally making eye contact with Prince Henry and immediately blacking out.

What usually stays in the realm of fan fiction is suddenly flirting with reality.

Red, White & Royal Wedding is officially in production ❤️ #RWRWedding 🎥 @RWRBonPrime pic.twitter.com/8BhutCv4ye — Red, White & Royal Blue Updates (@RWRBNews) January 19, 2026

As Red, White & Royal Wedding officially moves forward, GLAAD has teamed up with the production to offer something that feels almost too good to be true: one fan will win a walk-on role in the upcoming film, complete with a trip to London and the chance to step inside the RWRB universe for real.

Yes, this is a real movie. Yes, this is a real opportunity. And yes, you are absolutely allowed to scream a little.

Why This Moment Feels Bigger Than a Sweepstakes

When RWRB premiered, it didn’t just become a hit—it became a cultural reset for queer romance on a mainstream stage. Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry weren’t treated as “important representation” in a cautious, tiptoeing way. They were allowed to be messy, romantic, funny, political, horny, and deeply in love.

That mattered.

The sequel, Red, White & Royal Wedding, promises to continue that energy, bringing back Taylor Zakhar Perez as the endlessly charming Alex and Nicholas Galitzine as the quietly devastating Prince Henry. The story moves forward, the stakes rise, and the romance deepens. And now, somehow, fans are being invited into the frame.

This isn’t just about proximity to celebrities. It’s about queer audiences being treated as participants, not just spectators.

Wait—So How Would a Fan Actually End Up in the Movie?

Here’s where the fantasy turns into logistics—but stay with us, because this part is surprisingly painless.

GLAAD is running an official sweepstakes tied directly to Red, White & Royal Wedding. Fans based in the U.S. who are 18 or older can enter during the promotion period for a chance to win a walk-on role in the film, which is scheduled to shoot in London.

Entering online is simple. You visit glaad.org/royalwedding, fill out the entry form, and submit a donation to GLAAD. Every $25 donation equals one entry, with larger donations earning additional entries. The winner is selected at random, but every entry also supports GLAAD’s ongoing work advocating for LGBTQ representation in media.

If donating isn’t an option, there’s also a free mail-in entry method. One handwritten entry mailed to GLAAD equals one chance to win. No tricks, no fine print loopholes—just a slower, more analog way to roll the dice.

The winner will receive round-trip airfare to London, hotel accommodations, a per diem, and the chance to appear on set. It’s a legitimate production experience, complete with the usual requirements like background checks and production guidelines. In other words, it’s the real thing.

The Appeal: It’s Not About Being Famous

Let’s be clear: this isn’t about launching an acting career overnight. It’s about something much more charming.

It’s about being part of a moment that meant something to queer audiences. It’s about stepping into a story that made so many people feel seen without apology. It’s about the thrill of knowing that somewhere, in a wide shot or a reception scene, you exist inside the RWRB universe.

And honestly? That’s enough.

Why Fans Should Care—Even If They Don’t Win

Even if your name isn’t drawn, this sweepstakes still matters. GLAAD is a nonprofit, and participation directly supports LGBTQ advocacy and media accountability at a time when representation still faces backlash and erasure.

Red, White & Royal Wedding doesn’t exist in a vacuum. It exists because audiences showed up, talked back, and demanded better stories. This sweepstakes is a reminder that fandom can still be joyful, communal, and meaningful—without turning cynical or transactional.

Final Thoughts: So… Would You Go?

If someone told you a year ago that you could realistically end up on the set of an RWRB sequel, you probably would’ve laughed and bookmarked the idea for later. And yet, here we are.

This is one of those rare moments where fantasy brushes up against reality just enough to make things interesting. Whether you enter online, mail in a letter, or simply enjoy watching the chaos unfold, one thing is clear: the RWRB story is still expanding—and it hasn’t forgotten the fans who made it matter.

Now we want to hear from you.



Would you actually enter? Would you fly to London? Would you survive seeing Alex and Henry in real life?

Tell us what you’d do if the invitation were yours.

*Full sweepstakes rules can be read HERE.