Royal Return: Red, White and Royal Blue 2 Is Back and Buffer

If you thought the royal rollercoaster was over, think again, because the royal love story that made us all scream into our pillows is officially coming back for a sequel—and this time, it’s bigger (literally), louder, and more unapologetically fabulous than ever.

That’s right, Red, White & Royal Wedding is happening, and fans everywhere are already doing the most logical thing: refreshing the news feed until their thumbs hurt. After the first film swept hearts and made the LGBTQ+ community feel seen, this sequel is stepping up the game with the return of our favorite couple: Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine).

And if you thought the first movie was a glow-up, just wait until you see what they’ve got planned next.

The King and His First Son Are Back

Taylor Zakhar Perez reprises his role as Alex Claremont-Diaz, the charming, chaotic, and endlessly lovable First Son. His mother, played by Uma Thurman, is the first female President of the United States—because of course she is. And yes, Alex is still the adorable disaster we all fell for.

Nicholas Galitzine returns as Prince Henry, the royal love interest who stole the screen with his quiet intensity, emotional vulnerability, and devastatingly gorgeous cheekbones. Their chemistry in the first movie was the kind of love story that made viewers say, “I didn’t know I needed this until it happened.”

And the best part? This sequel isn’t just a follow-up. It’s a level up.

More Than a Sequel—A Full-On Royal Re-Wedding of Our Hearts

The first film was beloved for its faithful adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s iconic novel. Fans praised the movie for capturing the same heart, humor, and emotional honesty that made the book a modern queer classic. So when the sequel was announced in 2024, the internet collectively screamed, “Thank you, universe.”

But now? We’re finally getting something real.

A surprise behind-the-scenes video dropped across the official Red, White & Royal Blue social channels, and it felt like the world paused for a moment. The clip shows both stars greeting fans, laughing between takes, and giving us a tiny tasteof what’s to come.

Galitzine starts the video with a simple, “Hey, guys!” and Perez follows with a cheeky “What’s up?!” Then the clip quickly turns into pure chaos in the best way—showing Perez filming a shirtless scene, Galitzine cracking up, and even an embroidered chair with the title artwork: Red, White & Royal Wedding.

Yes, the title alone is enough to make a grown queer person cry.

red white & royal wedding press tour and it’s just nick & taylor hitting each other pic.twitter.com/nRpD1tlbyi — amina* ➃ (@dobv8id) January 10, 2026

The Tease That Broke the Internet

But the real moment? When the actors address the camera and start teasing the fans like the lovable goofballs they are.

The ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ sequel is officially in production. Titled ‘Red, White & Royal Wedding.’ pic.twitter.com/3Eu9ErxbnS — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 19, 2026

“Welcome back!” Galitzine says—then immediately begins joking about the one thing fans have been waiting for since 2023: the wedding.

Perez goes, “Oh, I did want to say that we are here for Bea’s wedding.” Galitzine adds, “Yeah, we just wanted to clarify, you know?” Hmm, not sure we believe you, but okay.

And the banter continues:



Perez: “We’re not…”



Galitzine: “…Don’t get confused.”



Perez: “We’re not getting married.”



Galitzine: “…That’s a long ways off at this point.”

Translation? They’re playing coy. And we are here for it. We’ll play along…for now.

Because if there’s one thing we learned from the first film, it’s that these two know exactly how to keep the audience on the edge of their seats—and they’re doing it again with deliciously sly humor.

What We Know (And What We’re Hoping For)

We don’t have many details yet about the plot, but we do know one thing: the sequel is going to give fans more of what they want.

More romance.



More drama.



More political chaos.



More royal couture.



More moments that make us gasp, cry, and immediately rewatch.

And while we wait for teasers and trailers, we’re content to sit back and watch these two stars shine.

Nicholas Galitzine has been busy with major projects like Mary & George, The Idea of You, and the highly anticipated Masters of the Universe live-action film. Meanwhile, Taylor Zakhar Perez has been consistently proving his range and charm in the spotlight.

So the fact that they’re returning to this story? It’s not just exciting. It’s a gift.