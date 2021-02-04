JoJo Siwa Has A Girlfriend?!

Not only has JoJo Siwa recently come out, but now she’s dating someone too?

So far, 2021 has been jam-packed with JoJo Siwa news. The social media celebrity and Dance Moms star first made a splash with TikTok users after she posted videos suggesting a possible coming out. Siwa herself then confirmed fans’ suspicions by post herself wearing a shirt that said, “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” Then, someone called the police to have her house raided shortly afterward. So, again, it’s been a crazy start to the year for Siwa and her fans. Now, Siwa has revealed that it all started because of advice from her “beautiful” girlfriend.

Wednesday, February 3, night, the YouTuber made this revelation while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 17-year-old says her “super encouraging” sweetheart prompted her to share her truth with followers.

“One day I was on FaceTime with my girlfriend … and I was like, ‘I kind of just want to post this picture on my [Instagram] Story,’” Siwa explained. “She was super encouraging, she was like, ‘do it’ and I was like, ‘alright’ and I did it … [then I went] back to FaceTiming with her.”

Then Siwa says she got more emboldened by being in the presence of LGBTQ TikTokers named Pride House. Plus, she figured the collaboration would “out” her anyway.

“I don’t really mind because it is true, I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world,” she added.

Siwa then noted how happy she is to see her fans and the world accept her after coming out. She fears what would have happened if that wasn’t the case.

“If I lost everything that I’ve created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love, I don’t want it,” she said. “If I can’t love who I want to love, it’s one of the most important things to me.”