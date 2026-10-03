Jonathan Bailey Is Serving Vampire Seduction, and We’re Getting Wet

Jonathan Bailey has officially entered his vampire era, and whoever handled the PR for this project clearly knew exactly which buttons to push. Because if the goal was to make everyone clutch their headphones and suddenly need a cold shower, congratulations. Mission accomplished.

The Bridgerton and Wicked star is lending his unmistakably sultry voice to Count Dracula in Audible’s upcoming audiobook adaptation of Bram Stoker’s gothic horror classic, and the first teaser is already making quite the impression.

Bailey Has Entered His Vampire Era

If you’ve heard the teaser making the rounds online, you already know this isn’t exactly the Dracula audiobook you casually play while doing your taxes.

Bailey fully commits to the character, dropping his voice into a deep, breathy, deliciously dramatic register as he delivers some of Dracula’s most sinister words. It’s theatrical, seductive, and just a little bit naughty.

And yes, we replayed it.

For research, obviously.

The teaser also gives us a glimpse of Bailey physically getting into character, including a moment where he caresses his chest while narrating. Sir, this is an audiobook. We were supposed to be listening, not recovering.

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Mina Is Stronger Than Us

Ella Purnell also appears in the feature as Mina, and honestly, she deserves some kind of medal.

Imagine standing there with a very expensive pair of high-tech headphones, trying to remain completely professional and in character while Jonathan is delivering Dracula’s lines directly into your ears.

We simply could not.

Purnell, however, remains impressively composed. A true soldier.

The actor’s Dracula is clearly leaning into the seductive side of the character, and one particular line from the teaser certainly understands the assignment:

“And with this baptism of my blood in your mouth, throat, and veins, you shall be my servant.”

Well.

That escalated quickly.

First clip of Jonathan Bailey and Ella Purnell recording lines for Audible’s audiobook adaptation of ‘DRACULA’. pic.twitter.com/8IrbtRGyYb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 1, 2026

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Press Play at Your Own Risk

The whole thing feels like Audible looked at Bailey, looked at Dracula, and thought, “How can we make this dangerously horny without actually changing the book?”

The answer appears to be: give the actor a microphone and let him breathe.

The audiobook adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, featuring Bailey as Count Dracula and Purnell as Mina, is now available from Audible.

So grab your headphones, find somewhere private, and remember: whatever happens after you press play is between you and Count Dracula.

Mostly.