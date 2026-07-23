Jonathan Bailey’s Dracula Is Thirstier Than We Expected

The Bailey drought is finally over and Count Dracula has never sounded so dangerously attractive.

After blessing our screens with charm, curls, and enough chest hair to make us collectively lose our minds during his run as Fiyero in Wicked, Jonathan Bailey has been enjoying a bit of a Hollywood breather. Thankfully, the universe has decided we’ve waited long enough because Mr. Bailey is officially back.

And this time, he’s bringing fangs.

Jonathan Bailey is lending his unmistakably sultry voice to Count Dracula in Audible’s upcoming audiobook adaptation of Bram Stoker’s gothic horror classic, arriving October 1. If you’ve already heard the teaser clip making its rounds online, then you probably understand why we’re suggesting listeners avoid operating heavy machinery while pressing play.

Or at the very least, avoid listening while trying to concentrate on literally anything else.

i just know jonathan bailey has never skipped arm day in his life pic.twitter.com/umRx8mDJSD — best of jonathan bailey (@badpostjbailey) July 21, 2026

RELATED: Wait, Is Jonathan Bailey Really Taking a Break From Acting?

Count Dracula Never Sounded So Good

Audible’s latest Original production puts a new twist on the beloved 1897 novel by reimagining Dracula as a psychological thriller.

The story follows Jonathan Harker’s mysterious disappearance after traveling to Transylvania with his fiancée Mina fighting to piece together letters and documents that slowly reveal an unsettling truth. Not only is something terrible happening to Jonathan (not Bailey), but Mina soon discovers she’s being hunted by the very same predator lurking in the shadows.

And that predator sounds suspiciously attractive.

Bailey’s Count Dracula is rich, commanding, sultry, and deliciously sinister based on the newly released teaser. His voice effortlessly shifts between seductive charm and ominous menace, proving once again that perhaps nobody should allow this man near a microphone unsupervised.

Frankly, some of us are still recovering from Bridgerton.

Consider This Your Halloween Listening Assignment

The new Count Dracula isn’t haunting Transylvania alone. According to People, the impressive cast includes Louis Partridge as Jonathan Harker, Ella Purnell as Mina Murray, Aimee Lou Wood as Lucy Westenra, David Jonsson as Dr. Seward, Lesley Manville as Mrs. Westenra, and Maggie Gyllenhaal stepping into the role of Professor Van Helsing (yes, and we know she’s going to rock it!).

It’s gothic horror with an all-star lineup.

David Jonsson will voice Dr. Seward in Audible’s ‘Dracula’ adaptation. The cast also features Jonathan Bailey, Ella Purnell, Aimee Lou Wood, Louis Partridge, Lesley Manville, Johnny Flynn, Francis Lovehall, and Maggie Gyllenhaal. Releasing October 1st! pic.twitter.com/464yXMOEJV — david jonsson updates (@jonssonupdates) July 22, 2026

And for anyone who may have accidentally slept through their high school reading assignment of Dracula, consider this your second chance. We can’t promise your English teacher imagined Count Dracula sounding quite like Jonathan Bailey, but we’re certainly not complaining.

There’s also something wonderfully fitting about 2025’s Sexiest Man Alive stepping into the role of one of literature’s most seductive immortals. He’s played aristocrats, romantics, princes, and dashing leading men. Now he’s adding ancient vampire with a voice like melted chocolate to his growing résumé.

A natural career progression, if you ask us.

The Bailey drought may only be temporarily over, but we’ll happily survive on gothic horror and sultry vampire monologues until his next project arrives.

October can’t come soon enough. In the meantime, pre-order is now available on Audible.