Jonathan Bailey. One More Gay Romance. We’re Sold!

If there’s one thing Jonathan Bailey knows how to do, it’s make us believe in love. And apparently, he’s not quite finished giving us gay romantic storylines to swoon over. After a little break from the acting spotlight, Bailey is preparing to return with another gay romance, and this time, he’s bringing a celebrated co-star along for the ride.

According to Variety, the actor will lead Insomniac City, a new film directed by Dominic Cooke. He’ll star opposite Bill Nighy in a story inspired by an extraordinary real-life relationship. Yes, another Jonathan Bailey romance is officially on the horizon, and we are already clearing space on our watchlists.

READ: Have You Rewatched ‘Fellow Travelers’ This Year? Jonathan Bailey Says It’s Time.

A Real-Life Love Story Comes to the Screen

The upcoming film adapts writer and photographer Bill Hayes’ 2017 memoir of the same name. It tells the story of Hayes, who moves to New York City from San Francisco following a devastating personal loss.

What starts as an attempt to put his life back together gradually becomes something much more meaningful. While finding his footing in the city, Hayes develops an unexpected relationship with Oliver Sacks, the renowned neurologist whose influential work helped shape modern conversations about the human brain.

Bailey will portray Sacks, while Nighy takes on the role of Hayes. And considering the story centers on two people finding connection at an unexpected point in their lives, we’re anticipating plenty of emotional moments.

More Than Just Another Romance

Insomniac City isn’t simply about two people falling for each other. The story also explores what happens after life takes an unexpected turn, and how new relationships, unfamiliar surroundings, and a sense of community can help someone find their way forward.

New York City also gets to play a pretty important role. With its restless energy and endless opportunities for unexpected encounters, the city provides the backdrop for a story about rebuilding, rediscovering joy, and allowing yourself to love again.

The film promises an uplifting look at grief, hope, and second chances, which sounds like exactly the kind of heartfelt queer storytelling we’d love to see more of.

Bailey’s Romantic Era Continues

From period romances to queer love stories, Bailey has certainly given audiences plenty of reasons to adore his on-screen presence, and with Bailey already having started filming Pumping Black in spandex, we can rest assured that the next few months and years will be filled with Jonathan Bailey. Now, Insomniac City offers another opportunity to explore a real relationship with a meaningful history behind it.

We don’t have to know every detail to be intrigued. Jonathan Bailey and Bill Nighy in a New York-set love story? Darling, consider our interest officially awakened.