Bailey’s Biker Shorts Era Has Arrived, and We’re Not Looking Away

Jonathan Bailey is trading his Regency curls for an undercut and skin-tight cycling gear in Pumping Black. Is it too late to become a cycling fan?

Jonathan Bailey, oh, how we’ve missed you and your thighs. The Wicked star is back on our screens, and this time, he’s serving skin-tight biker shorts, a fresh undercut, and enough cycling content to make us consider buying a bicycle. Consider, not commit.

Bailey is currently filming Pumping Black, a psychological thriller set in the cutthroat world of professional cycling. He plays Taylor Mace, a 35-year-old professional cyclist whose career is losing momentum just as the pressure to win gets increasingly dangerous. Joining him are fellow queer fave Lukas Gage and Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman.

And yes, the new look deserves its own moment. Gone are the tousled Regency-era curls and Fiyero’s perfectly swooped hair. Bailey is sporting an undercut that gives him a whole new vibe, paired with cycling gear that leaves very little to the imagination.

Suddenly, we understand why people get competitive about sports.

From Charity Rides to the Big Screen

Here’s the thing: Bailey isn’t just pretending to love cycling for the cameras. The actor has previously taken part in cycling challenges for charity, making this role a particularly fitting addition to his résumé.

jonathan getting paid to film a movie that centers around his literal hobby. love that for him. https://t.co/nR05IYC2Xk — miah (@cupidjonny) October 20, 2026

It’s always fun when a star gets to combine a genuine interest with their acting career, and we’re curious to see how Bailey tackles the physical demands of playing a professional athlete. Of course, we’re also interested in the plot, the performances, and the psychological thriller business.

But we’re only human. The shorts have our attention.

READ: Have You Rewatched ‘Fellow Travelers’ This Year? Jonathan Bailey Says It’s Time.

Can’t Wait for the Movie? Dracula Is Calling

If waiting for Pumping Black sounds unbearable, Bailey has another treat for your ears.

The actor recently stepped into the role of Count Dracula for Audible’s new adaptation of Bram Stoker’s gothic classic, which launched on October 1, 2026. And if you’ve ever wondered what Bailey sounds like as a seductive vampire, this might be your next listening obsession.

Between the undercut, the cycling shorts, and that unmistakably sultry voice, Bailey is keeping the fan club very well fed.

We’ll be keeping an eye on Pumping Black as filming continues. In the meantime, feel free to tell us you’re suddenly interested in cycling. We promise to believe you.