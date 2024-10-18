Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes, & B.J. Britt Star in ‘The Groomsmen’

Hallmark favorites Jonathan Bennett, B.J. Britt, and Tyler Hynes will star as three best friends and groomsmen in Hallmark’s latest trilogy that is aptly title The Groomsmen, which puts a fresh twist on their usual romantic tales by telling the story from the men’s point of view.

Bennett’s character faces a dilemma familiar to anyone caught in a sticky “situationship.” He asks, “What if he doesn’t have feelings for me?” to which his friends reply, “But what if he does?” Based on the trailer, it looks like each of these Hallmark hunks will have their own love story, creating an ensemble tale that fans will be swooning over all October long!

The premise of the movie reads:

“A cautious pediatrician and an overseas doctor, meet at a wedding in Philadelphia, but the long distance, family, and their friends may hinder their budding romance. Stars BJ Britt, Heather Hemmens, Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes.”

Three best friends. Three very exquisite and delectable groomsmen. Three weddings. Love is truly in the air for this Hallmark movie!

Grab your popcorn because The Groomsmen movie trilogy will be streaming on Hallmark plus with the first part of the trilogy premiering with The Groomsmen: First look on October 17, The Groomsmen: Second Chances on October 24, and The Groomsmen: The Last Dance on October 31.

Check out the first look to the film in the trailer down below:

https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/videos/first-look-the-groomsmen-trilogy