Jonathan Capehart and Eugene Daniels Make History on MSNBC’s New Show

MSNBC is giving its weekend lineup a major refresh — and we're not just talking about a few minor adjustments. The network is launching The Weekend, a new panel show that promises to mix politics, culture, and a whole lot of personality. Hosted by Jonathan Capehart, Eugene Daniels, and Jackie Alemany, this show is all about shaking things up.

Capehart and Daniels are making history as the first openly gay Black men to co-host a news program on a major network, a groundbreaking moment that’s sure to turn heads. If that doesn’t have you doing a double-take, you might want to check your pulse. Not only are they powerhouses in their respective fields (Capehart is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, and Daniels is the newly minted Senior Washington Correspondent at MSNBC), but they’re doing it with style, grace, and incredible visibility for queer people of color. This isn’t just a show. It’s an act of resistance. It’s an act of celebration. It’s a reminder that representation matters — and that, yes, we can look like that in the places where important conversations happen.

Capehart, currently the host of The Saturday/Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, shared with LGBTQ Nation how much he’s looking forward to the expanded conversation. “We have so much to talk about, and thankfully, we’re going to have six hours — Saturday and Sunday — to really keep the conversation going.” The sheer ambition of the show alone deserves a round of applause, but it’s clear the trio is ready to take the reins. And you just know they’re going to bring the tea — both the political kind and the one served with a side of sass.

Let’s not forget Eugene Daniels, who’s no stranger to the MSNBC stage. With over 100 appearances under his belt, Daniels has frequently made waves as a political analyst and guest host. In fact, his new role as Senior Washington Correspondent was announced just last week on Morning Joe (a great show for breakfast gossip and politics, if you haven’t tuned in yet). When Daniels jokingly remarked, “Thank you. You guys put me on TV all the time, so now they just stuck me there. So this is all your fault,” it was a fun, self-deprecating nod to his well-earned rise in the network’s ranks. But let’s be real — we’re the lucky ones who get to watch him bring his flair for analysis to a show that’s going to make history.

The Weekend will air Saturdays and Sundays from 7 to 10 a.m. ET, and we’re already setting our alarms. But this new show comes on the heels of some controversy at MSNBC — a network that recently parted ways with Joy Reid. As you might imagine, the media shakeup sparked an outcry from some corners, with calls for a boycott of the network. One of the loudest voices came from Ambassador Digital Magazine editor-in-chief Musa Jackson, who highlighted a concerning trend: “Every time MSNBC has a ‘shakeup’ the Black woman solo-led show is ALWAYS the first to go,” he wrote on Threads, citing the departures of other prominent hosts like Tamron Hall, Tiffany Cross, and Zerlina Maxwell.

While the timing of this transition might feel like a raw nerve for many, it’s worth celebrating the fact that The Weekend brings much-needed diversity to the table, with a mix of fresh perspectives, an unapologetic commitment to visibility, and a dash of humor that will likely make it the political roundtable we didn’t know we needed (but absolutely do).

So, while some of us are still side-eyeing MSNBC’s past shakeups, let’s be clear: Capehart, Daniels, and Alemany are here to make waves, not just in political reporting, but in the broader conversation about identity, representation, and what it means to have a seat at the table when the news matters most. Tune in. You won’t want to miss this.

