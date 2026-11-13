Jordan Fisher Is Bringing ‘Purple Rain’ to Broadway in 2027

Some Broadway roles come with a built-in fanbase. Others come with the terrifying responsibility of following in the footsteps of Prince. Jordan Fisher has landed the latter, and we’re certainly not complaining about having another excuse to see him onstage.

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The actor and singer will play The Kid in the upcoming Broadway adaptation of Purple Rain, stepping into the role made famous by Prince in the 1984 film. The production is heading to the Majestic Theatre, with previews beginning March 12, 2027, and an official opening scheduled for April 12.

It’s a particularly interesting career move for Fisher. He’s already spent years working his way through some of Broadway’s biggest productions, but Purple Rain will mark his first time originating a role on the Main Stem. He’s no longer simply joining an established cast or taking over a character audiences already know from another stage production. This time, he’s helping introduce a new version of The Kid to Broadway.

Jordan Fisher Has Quite the Broadway Résumé

If you’ve been keeping an eye on Fisher’s career, you know the man isn’t exactly new to musical theatre. His early screen credits include The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Liv and Maddie, followed by musical projects such as Teen Beach Movie, Teen Beach 2, Grease Live, and Rent: Live.

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His Broadway debut came in Hamilton, where he played John Laurens and Philip Hamilton. He subsequently appeared in Dear Evan Hansen, Sweeney Todd, Hadestown, and Moulin Rouge!.

That’s an impressive collection of productions, and it makes his casting in Purple Rain feel like a natural next step. Fisher has experience with demanding vocals, dramatic performances, and productions that expect their leading men to deliver considerably more than a pretty face and a good spotlight moment.

Now, Jordan Fisher will have to bring all of that to a character whose original portrayal is closely tied to one of the greatest musical performers of all time.

Prince’s Music Is Getting the Broadway Treatment

Of course, nobody is buying a ticket to Purple Rain just to see a story about an aspiring Minneapolis musician. The music is a massive part of the appeal, and the stage adaptation has some extraordinary material to work with.

PURPLE RAIN PUUUuuurrRPLERAIN https://t.co/KhCaSR0Xc8 — No Nonon November (@VaporSoup7) November 7, 2026

The original 1984 film starred Prince as The Kid, a musician navigating his ambitions, relationships, and personal struggles. Its soundtrack became a phenomenon in its own right, featuring nine songs written and performed by the late artist.

Audiences can expect to hear “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “Take Me with You,” “The Beautiful Ones,” and more from Prince’s catalogue. Prince’s work on the songs and score earned him Grammy and Academy Awards, while the soundtrack album eventually received 13-times Platinum certification.

In other words, the production isn’t exactly short on musical ammunition. Recreating the atmosphere of a film so closely associated with Prince’s voice, personality, and unmistakable sound will be one of its biggest challenges.

A Different Vision for Purple Rain

The Broadway production will also have a largely new creative team following its world premiere at Minnesota’s State Theatre last year.

Saheem Ali, whose credits include Buena Vista Social Club, will direct, while Peter Duchan (Dogfight) is writing the book. The wider team includes choreographer Ebony Williams, music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator Jason Michael Webb, scenic designer David Zinn, and Tony-winning costume designer Montana Levi Blanco.

Video and projection designers Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom, lighting designer Justin Townsend, sound designer Gareth Owen, hair and wig designer Cookie Jordan, makeup designer Kyle Krueger, and production stage manager Amanda Spooner round out the creative lineup.

There will also be some familiar connections to Prince himself. Longtime collaborators Bobby Z and Morris Hayes are returning as music advisors. Bobby Z played drums for Prince for almost a decade and appeared in the original Purple Rain film, while Hayes served as his keyboardist for nearly two decades.

Orin Wolf is producing the production.

Ali is particularly enthusiastic about what Fisher brings to the role, highlighting the actor’s ability to capture the character’s confidence and vulnerability.

“We know that Jordan Fisher is an extraordinary talent, but what’s been thrilling about watching him inhabit The Kid is discovering the fire beneath the surface: the swagger, vulnerability, and restless creative spirit we recognize in Prince,” says director Ali in a statement. “Jordan brings all of that to the role, along with an infectious generosity that makes everyone around him better. He’s finding something raw, surprising, and deeply human in this iconic character, and I can’t wait for Broadway audiences to experience it.”

Additional casting announcements are still expected, including an alternate performer for The Kid during Tuesday evening and Wednesday matinee performances. The TRC Company is handling casting.

Fisher has some pretty big shoes to fill, but perhaps that’s precisely what makes this casting so exciting. Purple Rain isn’t just another musical adaptation arriving on Broadway. It’s an opportunity to revisit Prince’s music and the character he made unforgettable, this time through a new theatrical interpretation.

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And if Fisher can bring even half the musical energy his previous productions have demanded, Broadway might have a very good reason to get a little more purple in 2027.

Purple Rain begins previews at the Majestic Theatre on March 12, 2027, with opening night scheduled for April 12. More information is available at PurpleRainBroadway.com.

Source: Playbill, AP, and The Shubert Org.