Madonna, George Michael and the ’80s Nostalgia Trap

Some generations have therapy. Others have Madonna, George Michael, and a playlist that can instantly transport them back to a time when shoulder pads were enormous and music videos practically required a budget larger than a small country’s GDP.

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For those who grew up worshipping pop royalty, November is shaping up to be an excellent excuse to neglect whatever responsibilities happen to be waiting. Madonna is revisiting the dance-floor universe of Confessions II, while George Michael is giving fans another chance to experience one of the defining chapters of his career.

Two legends. Two musical time machines. Absolutely no guarantee that you’ll be sitting still.

Madonna Is Giving Confessions II the Instrumental Treatment

Madonna apparently knows that sometimes the vocals are optional, but the dancing absolutely isn’t.

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The singer is releasing Confessions II: Instrumentals, featuring all 16 tracks from Confessions II without their original vocal performances. The instrumental edition arrives on streaming platforms Friday, November 6, with vinyl following on November 10.

Madonna announced the release on social media, accompanied by artwork featuring the album campaign’s familiar purple palette and speaker imagery.

Her announcement was appropriately Madonna:

“Confessions II: Instrumentals. For a good time! OUT on streaming Nov 6th & on Vinyl Nov 10th. Turn up the Volume”.

The instruction is simple enough. Nobody needs a complicated briefing from the Queen of Pop about what to do with a dance album.

Released in July, Confessions II marked Madonna’s fifteenth studio album and followed the 2005 dance-floor favorite Confessions on a Dance Floor. She reunited with producer Stuart Price, who also worked on the original album.

The pair constructed the 16-track sequel as a continuous mix, allowing the songs to flow into one another rather than treating each track as an isolated moment.

Now, without the vocals, listeners can focus on the production and the music holding the entire experience together. It’s also an opportunity for aspiring DJs to pretend they’re working a Madonna residency instead of standing in their living room.

George Michael Is Bringing Back the Tour That Made Us Feel Things

Madonna is supplying the beats, but George Michael is taking care of the emotional damage.

Sony Music releases The Faith Tour live album on November 6, capturing Michael performing at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy during the European leg of his 1988 tour.

The 18-track release arrives alongside the concert film George Michael: The Faith Tour, which opens in UK cinemas on the same day, with IMAX screenings included.

North American audiences will have to wait until December 11 for the film’s theatrical release through Crosswalk, Bleecker Street’s event-cinema label. IMAX early-access screenings are scheduled for December 9.

Bleecker Street CEO Kent Sanderson clearly understands that George Michael was never someone you simply watched in the background.

“An icon of his generation and beyond, George Michael was at the height of his creative and cultural power during the Faith tour, a defining moment that was made for the big screen,” Sanderson said when the company acquired the film in July, according to Music Week.

The film was directed by Andy Morahan, who previously worked on Michael’s “Faith” and “Last Christmas” music videos, alongside David Austin, Michael’s friend and manager.

“George was utterly unique, both as a man and an artist,” Lucie Avery, general manager of producer Globe Originals, said in the July deal announcement.

Considering Michael’s stage presence, vocal ability, and the sheer amount of charisma he could fit into one performance, a cinema screening sounds like a perfectly reasonable way to spend an evening.

George Michael’s The Faith Tour Has Plenty of Reasons to Hit Repeat

The live album’s tracklist is also giving fans plenty to revisit.

Michael opens and closes the set with “Freedom,” which feels appropriate for a tour associated with one of pop’s most recognizable performers. He also sings “I Want Your Sex” twice.

Twice. George Michael clearly knew what the audience wanted.

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The complete 18-track release includes his performances of “Lady Marmalade” and “Play That Funky Music.” However, vinyl collectors should be aware that the standalone 2LP edition contains 16 tracks, omitting “Play That Funky Music” and “Hand to Mouth,” according to Sony’s published tracklists.

So yes, the digital version comes with a little extra musical indulgence.

Between Madonna’s instrumental dance-floor return and George Michael’s cinematic comeback, November is practically begging ’80s babies to cancel their plans, revisit their favorite records, and rediscover the performers who helped shape their musical personalities.

The decades may have passed, but the attraction remains. Madonna still makes us want to dance, George Michael still makes us swoon, and apparently, our taste in pop stars hasn’t aged a day.