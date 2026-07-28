Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Is Coming to Broadway

And for our younger readers, Purple Rain isn’t just that song your cool aunt plays when she’s feeling nostalgic. It’s also Prince’s 1984 romantic rock musical film and his feature film debut, born from the legendary performer’s desire to bring his talents to the silver screen.

More than 40 years later, a whole new generation is about to experience his extraordinary world live on stage.

On July 26th, 1984, the film Purple Rain held its world premiere at the Mann’s Chinese Theatre. It became a cultural classic and helped Prince break barriers in the film and music industry. This purple Lamé jacket is the same style Prince wore to this historic movie premiere💜 pic.twitter.com/aX1ZTz5ZVH — Paisley Park (@PaisleyPark) July 26, 2023

Before It Was a Broadway Musical

In the original film, Prince stars as The Kid, the magnetic frontman of The Revolution as he fights to keep the band’s coveted performing spot at Minneapolis music venue First Avenue while navigating fame, family struggles, and complicated relationships.

Following its release, Purple Rain became both a critical and commercial success. The film won the Academy Award for Best Original Score at the 57th Academy Awards, while beloved songs including When Doves Cry, Let’s Go Crazy, and Purple Rain went platinum in the United States.

If you’ve somehow managed to make it this far in life without hearing Purple Rain, first of all, we’re impressed. Second, now’s the perfect time to change that.

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It’s Time to Go Crazy Again

The upcoming musical will make its home at Broadway’s Majestic Theatre, with previews beginning March 12 before officially opening on April 12.

The show’s official logline reads:

Minneapolis, 1984. A new era of music television is creating overnight stars. A magnetic young performer known as “The Kid” seems like the perfect frontman to lead his bandmates to stardom. But when his past threatens everything he’s built, he’ll have to sing his way out of the darkness and into the spotlight where he belongs.

Audiences can expect more than 20 of Prince’s iconic hits, including When Doves Cry, I Would Die 4 U, Take Me with U, and The Beautiful Ones.

A Dream Team Behind the Music

The creative team bringing Prince’s world to life is just as exciting as the music itself.

The production will be directed by Tony Award nominee Saheem Ali, with a book by acclaimed screenwriter Peter Duchan. Emmy Award winner Ebony Williams will serve as choreographer, while Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb leads the music team. Longtime Prince collaborators and former bandmates Bobby Z and Morris Hayes are also joining the production as Prince music advisors.

That’s a lot of talent helping ensure Prince’s legacy receives the royal treatment.

One Big Question Remains

There’s just one thing Broadway fans are dying to know. Who will play The Kid?

Casting announcements have yet to be revealed, which means fans have already begun dreaming about who might step into Prince’s famously heeled boots. Whoever lands the role certainly has big shoes, and even bigger guitar riffs, to fill.

Until then, we’ll happily keep spinning Purple Rain while counting down the days.

After all, some legends never fade. They simply trade the silver screen for a Broadway spotlight bathed in purple rain.