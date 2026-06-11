JORDY Wants To Get ‘SICK!’ In Love

Acclaimed out pop singer-songwriter (and furball) JORDY recently dropped his latest single, “SICK!,” from his upcoming album In Retrospect, arriving July 10.

“‘SICK!’ is about coming out of a toxic relationship that makes you confuse anxiety with love,” JORDY shares about the new track. “As someone who is naturally more anxiously attached, I wanted to capture that experience so many people have, where once the chase is over, the feelings start to fade.”

“It’s about how hard it can be to trust someone good when you’re used to being treated badly, and how sometimes you crave the chaos of feeling ‘sick’ with love instead of safe and calm.”

Driven by an unyielding kinetic drum line, JORDY conjures intoxicating power-pop that generates rushes of serotonin.

The new collection captures the beauty of healing, getting older, and the push-and-pull between who we were, who we are, and who we’re becoming.

Ever the busy boy, JORDY also co-wrote “Give You The World” for David Archuleta’s new album, and recently made his UK festival debut at Mighty Hoopla last month.

JORDY has spent years building a devoted global fanbase, amassing 350M+ career streams and 1M+ social followers, while evolving from the breakout success of “Just Friends” into a fully-realized pop innovator.

Related: New Music – JORDY ‘IDK SH!T’

His high-gloss sound and emotionally unfiltered lyricism have earned acclaim from Billboard, Rolling Stone, PAPER, OUT, and Queerty, while projects like BOY (2023) and SEX WITH MYSELF (2024) showcase his continued artistic growth.

A commanding live performer, he’s taken stages at major festivals and headlined Boston and NYC Prides, alongside national TV appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Good Morning America, and TODAY.

Follow JORDY on Spotify here, Apple Music here, and Instagram below.