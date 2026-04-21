Josh Hutcherson Is Sinfully Hot and We’re Not Pretending to Behave

Before you get carried away… yes, Josh Hutcherson did a very hot, sexy photoshoot with GQ. No, he’s not gay. But yes, we can absolutely thirst over him anyway.

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Mirror, Mirror on the Wall…

Josh Hutcherson has a thing about mirrors. “This is going to sound crazy,” he says, “but most days, I will be outside in the world and all of a sudden remember that I don’t know what my face looks like.”

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Twelve months ago, his pre-departure routine was—he mimes a door-side pat-down—“T-shirt, pants. Phone, wallet, keys: check. I could have a massive zit coming out of my brain, and I don’t even know what else.”

Josh Hutcherson: Casual, Messy, Magnetic

The GQ shoot captures that same disarmingly casual energy. Hutcherson brushing his teeth with that sleepy, almost “don’t talk to me before coffee” gaze. Bathtub bubbles clinging to him mid-soak, as if they’re conspiring to make him even more alluring. A tiny bird perched on his razor while he shaves—messy, playful, absurdly charming. Every frame whispers: he doesn’t try, but somehow, he’s magnetic.

Not a Swiftie, Not Sorry

Then there’s the online world. Hutcherson recently opened up about backlash after saying he’s “definitely not a Swiftie.”

“I got some heat because I did a photo shoot with Jordan, and Jordan asked me something about being a Taylor Swift fan, and I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m definitely not a Swiftie,’” he said. The internet escalated immediately:

“All of a sudden it garnered this, ‘F**k him! He’s a monster! Destroy him! He’s short! He hates her because he’s short!’”

Hutcherson, who has largely stayed offline, reflected, “I think she’s great. Her music is not my kind of music. That is why I don’t want to be online.”

Hot, Human, and Unapologetic

Whether he’s dodging zits, letting bubbles take over his bathtub, or lounging on a couch with that look that makes you weak in the knees, Hutcherson remains unapologetically himself. And us? We’ll continue to admire, swoon, and maybe steal a few styling cues—mirrors optional.

Source: GQ